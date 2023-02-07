CMA CGM and Barcelona Port Authority have been authorized to acquire Puerto Seco Azuqueca

The Spanish antitrust authority has authorized the acquisition of Puerto Seco Azuqueca/Terminal Intermodal Centro, an intermodal terminal company railway near Madrid, by the shipowning group French CMA CGM, through its subsidiary CMA CGM Inland Services, and of the Port Authority of Barcelona (
of 10 January
2023). La Comisión Nacional de los Mercados y la Competencia (CNMC) considers that the concentration does not represent a risk for competition "in that - it has explained The Authority in a note - there are no horizontal overlaps between parts and vertical overlaps between activities of the parties in the affected markets are reduced.'