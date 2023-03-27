Seizures for two million euros for tax evasion in the logistics and home delivery sector

The financiers in force at the Provincial Command of Trieste have recently executed a preventive seizure order of about two million euros issued by the Public Prosecutor's Office at the Court of Trieste aimed at the direct confiscation of Resources equal to the amount of tax evaded by seven companies operating in the field of logistics and delivery of parcels to domicile. At the same time as the execution of that seizure, the Fiamme Gialle Triestine proceeded to search all the companies targeted by the measure located, as well as in the Julian capital, in Milan, Rome, Genoa and Parma. The Administrators of these companies are all under investigation for the crimes of issuance and use of invoices for non-existent operations.
The Guardia di Finanza announced that the investigations had taken The moves about a year ago from the analysis of information taken from a series of corporate, commercial and financial anomalies of some companies in the logistics sector operating in Trieste, analysis that has progressively allowed the investigators of the Economic-Financial Police Unit to find out how the sects companies affected by the precautionary measure had noted in accounting invoices for more than seven million euros, issued in 2021 alone by 13 other legal entities formally incorporated in Romania and domiciled for tax purposes, and VAT number opened in several Italian provinces, including just that of Trieste. The capillary investigative insights continued under the direction of the Public Prosecutor's Office of Trieste made it possible to verify how the invoices issued by the Romanian companies, de facto inactive and ceased after a few months of life, document transport performance in reality never executed, allowing those users to break down artificially the taxable income IRES and to avoid payment VAT.
The Guardia di Finanza has specified that all companies recipients of the measure were active in the commercial induced of a multinational French leader in logistics based in Milan already hit by other preventive seizures for related acts carried out last December, seizures that were were conducted against BRT and the transalpine Geodis ( of 14 December 2022).
In addition to seizure operations, the seven companies the financial penalties affecting from 2019 have been applied administrative responsibilities for the commission of offences issuance and use of invoices for non-existent transactions carried out, as in this case, using fraudulent systems Cross border.