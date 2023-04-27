Agreement Guardia di Finanza - AdSP of the Central Adriatic for the fight against fraud in the use of PNRR resources

Today the Marche Regional Command of the Guardia di Finanza and the Port System Authority of the Central Adriatic Sea of Ancona have signed a memorandum of understanding, which will have duration until December 2026, aimed at implementing a timely information flow in favor of the Guardia di Finanza, as a force of Economic and financial police specialized in the protection of expenditure national and EU public sector, in order to strengthen the monitoring and control of the measures envisaged in the National Plan of Recovery and Resilience and counter any illegal conduct, with reference to the ports in the Marche region. The agreement moves from the common conviction that unprecedented investment measures such as those provided for in the NRP, designed to boost growth of the country, require the closest synergy between the entities Public Involved, also in line with the provisions of the rules European that expressly provide for the adoption of appropriate measures to ensure proper and compliant use of funds.
As part of the protocol, signed by the regional commander the Guardia di Finanza, Brigadier General Alessandro Barbera, and from the president of the AdSP, Vincenzo Garofalo, the Authority of Ancona Port System will provide data and results available deemed useful for the control activity, communicating the elements found in the exercise of their functions and reporting any anomalies worthy of analysis and Insights. In turn, the Guardia di Finanza will be able to use the captured data and elements to guide the action of prevention, research and repression of economic offences and financial, communicating, in the event of the detection of irregularities or fraud, in compliance with confidentiality provisions of surveys, the specific information collected, for the purposes of the adoption of measures falling within the remit. In addition, the agreement provides for the two institutions to develop any useful initiative of training character through meetings and courses, to encourage exchange of experience gained in the various sectors concerned.