Filt Cgil, naïve to hypothesize the reform of the ports without involving the unions

"Announcing a reform of the ports within the year, without having adequately prepared tables with all subjects representative, it is naivety on the part of the minister which consigns to the conflict the thorniest issues of its proposals'. This was underlined by the Filt Cgil regarding the Today's statements by the Minister for Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini at the Adriatic Sea Summit in Trieste, in the course of which announced that the reform of the ports will be implemented this year, giving more autonomy to Port System Authority.
It is - it has denounced the Federation of Transport of the CGIL - of "an orientation of the government on which we express a A very critical warning on the merits and a disturbing warning on the method». "It worries us - the trade union organization specified - also what has been declared on the autonomy of each Authority of Port system because it questions the system national port management in a system perspective. It is necessary to protect all the good that has been built, starting from from the defense of the legal nature of the AdSP as an entity non-economic public. Among other things - it has highlighted the Filt Cgil - the MIT, regardless of the effects on the portualità, is already intervened to modify the law 84/1994 with the lines guide and the ministerial decree that transposes them in which they are assigned new powers to the Transport Regulation Authority that, bypassing the AdSP, will be able to establish the subjects that will be allowed to operate in our ports." ( of 24 April 2023).
The Filt Cgil asked that, "before preparing a any trace of reform of the current rule", "the Government also starts with the trade unions a phase of context analysis through the method of concertation, thus also allowing workers to be able to express themselves on a decisive theme for the relaunch of the country such as that of the ports'.