testata inforMARE
28 May 2023 - Year XXVII
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
23:52 GMT+2
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
PORTS
In the first trimester the traffic of the container in the port of Genoa is dropped of -7.7% and it is still less than the levels pre-pandemia
In increase the volumes in the port of Savona-Vado Ligure
Genova
May 24, 2023
In the first trimester of the 2023 traffic of the goods in the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado Ligure managed from the Authority of Harbour System of the Western Ligurian Sea have enlivened 15,90 million tons, volume that is inferior of the -4,0% regarding the same period last year and is still more distant from the traffic enlivened in the correspondent trimester of the last year precedence the pandemia of Covid-19 being in decrease of the -6,3% regarding the 16.

This negative trend is due to the reduction ofvolumes enlivened from the port of Genoa partially compensated by the increase of the activity in the port of Savona-Vado. The port of call of the Ligurian capital, in fact, has archived the first trimester of this year with a total of 12,01 million tons, with an emphasized bending of the -7,1% on the first trimester of 2022, an increase of +1.2% on the first three months of 2021 when the harbour operations were particularly affected by the effects of the sanitary crisis, a decrease of -4,1% on the first trimester of 2020 when the sanitary emergency had just begun and a reduction of the 2019.

Particularly negative the trend of the containerized traffic in the genoese port that in the first three months of 2023 has been pairs to 5,57 million tons, with respective calis of the -7,7%, -1,7%, -9,2% and -7,4% on the same periods of 2022, 2021, 2020 and 2019. In terms of containers from 20 feet enlivened, the traffic of the container has been pairs to 585,814 teu (- 5.6%, -6,4%, -7,3% and -7,1%). The conventional goods, with 2,43 million tons, have recorded a bending of the -0.2% on the first trimester of 2022 and increments of +6,5%, +11.5% and +3.6% oncorresponding periods of 2021, 2020 and 2019. In the field of the liquid bulk is enlivened 3,18 million tons of mineral oils (-7.7%, +9.4%, -3,3% and -11.4%), 133 thousand tons of chemicals (+22.8%, +11.9%, +18.4% and -8.9%) and 85 thousand tons of vegetable oils and wine (+3.9%, +80.6%, +73.9% and +64.2%). In the section of the solid bulk the commercial traffic has been of 179 thousand tons (+7.8%, -11.7%, +90.3% and 0%) and the industrial one of 288 thousand tons (-44.8%, -42.3%, -29.6% and -52.5%).

Original news the port of Savona-Vado has closed the first three months with atotal traffic of 3,89 million tons, with increments of +6,7%, +37.6%, +11.0% and +1.9% on the same periods of 2022, 2021, 2020 and 2019. The traffic of the container, which benefited from the inauguration in December 2019 of the new container platform of Vado, is however result in decrease of the -2,8% on the first trimester of 2022, while it has marked increases of +16.8%, +108.0% and +525.0% on the first quarters of 2021, 2020 and 2019. In terms of teu, the containerized cargos have been pairs to beyond 75 thousand box from 20' (+29.9%, +50.1%, +138.5% and +487.5%). The conventional goods areattested to 1,01 million tons (+8.4%, +7.7%, -10.1% and -21.1%). The liquid and solid bulk volumes were pairs respective to 1,71 million tons (+13.2%, +89.1%, +5.3% and +5.5%) and 485 thousand tons (-2.5%, +18.6%, +11.9% and -39.9%).

Regarding the traffic of the passengers, in the first trimester of this year has continued the recovery of the lost volumes because of the pandemic that has led to exceed the levels precedence the sanitary crisis having been totaled 158 thousand passengers of the ferries (+46.4%, +82.9%, +36.4% and +19.2%) and 168 thousand crocieristi(+243.7%, +1.136.2%, +72.7% and +15.6%). Not so in the port of Savona where an increase on 2021 was marked, but the levels are even lower than those pre-pandemia: the passengers of the ferries were almost 11 thousand, in increase of +51.6% on the same period of 2021 and in decrease of -43.9% and -63.6% on the first trimesters of 2020 and 2019; the crocieristi have been 63 thousand, with a rise of +290.22 In the first trimester of the 2021 traffic of the passengers in the port of callSavonese was still due to pandemic.

In the only month of March of 2023 the port of Genoa has enlivened altogether 4,37 million tons of goods, with a decrease of the -7,9% on March 2022, while in Savona-Vado the traffic is of 1,44 million tons (+15.5%).
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
Nel primo trimestre i ricavi della CMA CGM sono diminuiti del -30,2%
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Nel primo trimestre i ricavi della CMA CGM sono diminuiti del -30,2%
Marsiglia
Il volume d'affari del segmento dello shipping è calato del -40,3%. Flessione del -72,1% dell'utile netto
AZIENDE
Opa obbligatoria di Strix (Piraeus Bank) sulle azioni di Attica non ancora in suo possesso
Atene
L'offerta per acquisire l'8,8% del capitale ammonta a quasi 50 milioni di euro
PORTI
La congestione del traffico dei container nel porto di Durazzo preoccupa gli operatori
Tirana
L'Autorità Portuale assicura la messa a disposizione di altri mezzi di movimentazione
AMBIENTE
L'America Latina potrebbe diventare la fonte più importante di fuel sostenibili per lo shipping
Copenhagen
Global Maritime Forum e Getting to Zero Coalition evidenziano le opportunità per la regione
Aree portuali, la Corte Costituzionale spagnola boccia un regolamento della Generalitat Valenciana che impone di distanziare i serbatoi di carburante dai centri abitati
LEGISLAZIONE
Aree portuali, la Corte Costituzionale spagnola boccia un regolamento della Generalitat Valenciana che impone di distanziare i serbatoi di carburante dai centri abitati
Madrid
Accolto il ricorso per incostituzionalità
INDUSTRIA
Bruxelles approva la fusione Viasat-Inmarsat che sarà attuata entro fine mese
Bruxelles/Carlsbad/Londra
Possiedono e gestiscono complessivamente 19 satelliti GEO
CRONACA
Smaltimento illecito di rifiuti provenienti da lavori nel porto di Taranto
Taranto
Smantellata un'organizzazione eco-criminale
INFRASTRUTTURE
Il via libera del Senato spiana la strada alla realizzazione del ponte sullo Stretto di Messina
Roma
Ipotizzato un costo di 14 miliardi. Il MIT assicura che non ostacolerà il transito delle grandi navi, facendo ancora una volta inappropriato riferimento ad altri ponti
Una rinfusiera in panne ha brevemente interrotto il traffico nel canale di Suez
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Una rinfusiera in panne ha brevemente interrotto il traffico nel canale di Suez
Ismailia
Successo, nonostante qualche difficoltà, dell'operazione di rimorchio
Nel primo trimestre il traffico dei container nel porto di Genova è calato del -7,7% ed è risultato ancora inferiore ai livelli pre-pandemia
PORTI
Nel primo trimestre il traffico dei container nel porto di Genova è calato del -7,7% ed è risultato ancora inferiore ai livelli pre-pandemia
Genova
In crescita i volumi nello scalo di Savona-Vado Ligure
CANTIERI NAVALI
Boluda Towage e Damen Shipyards realizzeranno il primo rimorchiatore a metanolo in Europa
Valencia
Sarà ultimato e consegnato nel 2024-25
La francese Zéphyr & Borée ordina cinque nuove portacontainer a propulsione eolica
CANTIERI NAVALI
La francese Zéphyr & Borée ordina cinque nuove portacontainer a propulsione eolica
Ulsan
Avranno motori alimentati a metanolo. Commessa alla Hyundai Mipo Dockyard
PORTI
Nel primo quadrimestre di quest'anno il traffico delle merci nei porti dell'AdSP dell'Adriatico Meridionale è cresciuto del +6,2%
Bari
Movimentate oltre 6,5 milioni di tonnellate di carichi
PORTI
Gli operatori del porto ucraino di Pivdenny denunciano che la Russia blocca l'attività dello scalo
Yuzhne
Dal 29 aprile nessuna nave destinata al porto è stata inclusa nelle attività di ispezione del Joint Coordination Centre
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Per Trafigura, i fuel derivati dall'idrogeno saranno essenziali per la decarbonizzazione dello shipping
Singapore
Rinnovata l'esortazione all'IMO ad introdurre una tassa sul carbonio obbligatoria entro il 2025
PORTI
Through the port of Trieste, they will spend up to four million tonnes of crude oil more per year destined for the Czech Republic.
Trieste
TAL Group has signed an agreement with the Czech shareholder MERO CR
In the Netherlands, the installation in the ports of cold ironing plants will be supported with 180 million euros in public funds.
PORTI
In the Netherlands, the installation in the ports of cold ironing plants will be supported with 180 million euros in public funds.
Rotterdam
The Branche Organisatie Zeehavens believes that the total investment needed will be more than 300 million euros
PORTI
In April the port of Algeciras handled 409,275 containers (+ 6.2%)
Algeciras
In the first quarter of this year the total was 1,528,352 teu (-1.1%)
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Of the 250 million containers carried by ships in 2022 only 661 have been lost at sea
Washington / Singapore/Brussels / London
It is the lowest number in the last 15 years
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
TX Logistik invests again to expand its fleet of railway wagons
Troisdorf
Ordered 115 double pocket wagons of type T3000 intended for intermodal transport
PORTI
Filt Cgil, naive to hypothesize port reform without involving trade unions
Rome
"We are concerned about the autonomy of every Port Authority Authority," the union said in a statement.
Le Aziende informano
La Ant. Bellettieri & Co., presente da più di 140 anni nel Porto di Civitavecchia, opera nella logistica portuale e nell'intermodalità mare, ferro, gomma
After 16 quarters of growth the operating result of the ZIM became a negative sign
MARITIME TRANSPORT
After 16 quarters of growth the operating result of the ZIM became a negative sign
Haifa
In the first three months of this year, revenues fell by -63.0% percent. Loads carried by fleet down by -10.5%
In Vast the largest ship has arrived that has ever climbed the Abruzzo port.
PORTI
In Vast the largest ship has arrived that has ever climbed the Abruzzo port.
Vast
The ro-ro "Abu Samrah", 209 metres in length, has embarked on 450 vans
Started the construction of two carenous basins in the Algerian port of Arzew
SHIPYARDS
Started the construction of two carenous basins in the Algerian port of Arzew
Oran
They will have a length of 220 meters and a depth of 14 meters
TRANSPORT
In the first half of 2023, ferries and cruises in Italy were higher than the pre-pandemic period.
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Renovated the summits of RFI, Trenitalia and Mercitalia Logistics
Rome
TX Logistik ordered 40 new Siemens interoperable locomotives with option for an additional 25
Norwegian Cruise Line is holding an agreement with the Venice Municipality to safeguard the Laguna
CRUISES
Norwegian Cruise Line is holding an agreement with the Venice Municipality to safeguard the Laguna
Venice
Places limits on the company's cruise business, which will pay 600mila euros a year for three years to support the city's cultural and social life.
PORTI
Ancora rilevante il calo del traffico mensile dei container movimentato dal porto di Los Angeles ad aprile
Los Angeles
La flessione è stata del -22,5%
MSC is the first company in the world with a fleet of container ships of the capacity of five million teu
MARITIME TRANSPORT
MSC is the first company in the world with a fleet of container ships of the capacity of five million teu
Paris
Alphaliner prospective further growth thanks to an additional 1.66 million teu in two years
The EU Commission's customs reform provides for a new Customs Authority and a European digital customs centre
DOGANE
The EU Commission's customs reform provides for a new Customs Authority and a European digital customs centre
Brussels
The AEOs will become "Trust & Check" operators. Specific proposals for e-commerce
MEETINGS
Evento a Genova per il rilancio dell'economia del mare
Genova
Il settore - è stato sottolineato - negli ultimi decenni è stato drammaticamente sottostimato nelle sue potenzialità
SAFETY & SECURITY
Convenzione di Assiterminal, Assologistica e Fise-Uniport per la sicurezza sul lavoro
Genova
È in via di definizione con il supporto del RINA
CMA CGM compra il quotidiano economico francese “La Tribune”
AZIENDE
CMA CGM compra il quotidiano economico francese “La Tribune”
Marsiglia
La società armatrice è già attiva in campo editoriale con i giornali “La Provence” e “Corse Matin”
TRASPORTO INTERMODALE
Il prossimo mese Metrans attiverà un collegamento intermodale Rijeka-Budapest
Praga
Il terminal della capitale ungherese sarà connesso al terminal serbo di Indija
PORTI
Ok ad un contributo di 2,2 milioni alla compagnia portuale genovese CULMV
Genova
Delibera approvata dal Comitato di gestione
TRASPORTO AEREO
ITA Airways, confermato l'accordo con Lufthansa
Roma
Uilt, importante ora concretizzare gli obiettivi di sviluppo e crescita del piano industriale
ASSOCIAZIONI
Il tedesco Schües è il nuovo presidente del BIMCO
Copenhagen
Subentra a Sabrina Chao che ha concluso il suo mandato biennale
LOGISTICA
PSA ha acquisito una quota di minoranza nella società logistica vietnamita Sotrans
Singapore
È stata ceduta dalla Indo Trans Logistics Corporation
PORTI
Inaugurata la seconda fase del container terminal vietnamita di Nam Dinh Vu (Haipong)
Hai Phong
Ha una capacità annua pari a 1,2 milioni di teu
PORTI
Ad aprile il traffico delle merci nel porto di Barcellona è calato del -7,8%
Barcellona
La diminuzione è stata determinata dal calo dei container, in particolare da quelli in transito
PORTI
TIL orders ZPMC nine cranes of quay for the TPO/TNMSC terminal of the port of Le Havre
Le Havre
They will be able to serve ships from 24,000 teu
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
ENVIRONMENT
GNV expands its support to the project for the protection of turtles and cetaceans in the Mediterranean
Genoa
The researchers, as well as on the Naples-Palermo route, are being housed on board the ships deployed on the Barcelona-Tangier and Valencia-Palma routes.
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Positive the first quarter of MPC Container Ships
Oslo
The Norwegian company is concerned that supply growth in the segment of large container carriers could also have an impact on the fleets operated on intra-regional routes
COMPANIES
UniCredit funds the first two investments in the ZES area of the Nola Interport
Rome
From the bank, a total of 17 million in favour of Spa Themes and the Farvima Medicaid group.
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
PSA-Kazakhstan Railways Agreement for the development of the Transcaspic Corridor
Singapore / Astana
It was signed today on the occasion of the Kazakhstan-Singapore Business Forum
PORTI
In April, traffic in the port of Valencia fell by -14.2% percent.
Valencia
In the first quarter of 2023, the decline was -9.6% percent.
ASSOCIATIONS
Intercargo accounts for 32% of the capacity of the world's bulk fleet of bulk carriers
Dubai
The association has more than 3,200 bulk carriers in charge
SHIPYARDS
Order from 313 million to Hyundai Mipo Dockyard for five new container ships
Ulsan
They will be delivered within the first semester 2026
PORTI
The Grenowned group will launch a new warehouse in the backyard of Cagliari tomorrow.
Cagliari
It will double the company's cargo storage capacity in the Sardinian stir
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri will build the fourth "Constellation" class frigate for the US Navy
Trieste
The saleswoman has a value of about 526 million
INDUSTRY
In Trieste is part of the mobilization. Reject the two reindustrialization hypotheses presented by Wärtsilä
Rome / Trieste
STUDIES AND RESEARCH
Associates together with the DAD of the University of Genoa for the improvement of the port-city relationship
Rome / Livorno
Rexi : training and rejuvenation of the opera hand to increase safety in ports
PORTI
The TAR has rejected the SPGT's appeal for the realization of a deposit for petroleum products in the port of Gioia Tauro
Reggio Calabria / Gioia Tauro
AIR TRANSPORT
For air shipments, the security factor is thought to be more important than the cost
Milan
5th Conference of the Air Cargo Observatory
WORK
Sea federation needed to speed up the process to achieve gender equality in the maritime sector
Rome
Mattioli : The advantages of recognised diversity in the world of work are now evident
In the port of Spezia, an electric boat for the withdrawal of waste has entered service
PORTI
In the port of Spezia, an electric boat for the withdrawal of waste has entered service
The Spezia
It is part of the naval means employed by Sepor
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Hannibal has activated a new intermodal service between Milan and Trieste
Melzo
It has an initial frequency of three weekly circulations
AUTOTRANSPORT
Transporting, complaint in EU for breach of a regulatory right to the detriment of Italian self-transport enterprises
Rome
In Italy, no verification of the proportion between the means, drivers and volumes of transport
PORTI
Sogesid will participate in the design and implementation of the electrification of the docks at Termoli Port
Bari
The AdSP will pay to the company of the Ministries of the Environment and Infrastructure an amount of around 250mila euros
Will naval appraisals be entrusted to software engineers? A future that Teare (AAA) does not wish
ACCIDENTS
Will naval appraisals be entrusted to software engineers? A future that Teare (AAA) does not wish
London
Former president of the Association of Average Adjusters speculates what could happen with the advent of autonomous navigation
AUTOTRANSPORT
LC3 Transport will transport the rim supplies of Costa Crociere from Genoa to Kiel
Genoa
The trucks of the company of Gubbio powered to liquefied biomethane will be employed.
MARITIME TRANSPORT
In the first quarter, the revenues of the Euroseas container charterer were down -7.8% percent.
Athens
Pittas : good prospects for a young fleet of feeder ships like our
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
On May 25 in Genoa, a conference will be held on the programming, operation and management of transport networks
Genoa
It is organized by the International Institute of Communications and CIFI
MEETINGS
On May 26 in Genoa, the first Mare Global Forum will take place
Genoa
It is organized by the Strategic Advisory Centre "Giuseppe Bono"
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
Exclusive: Malaysian tycoon weighs selling a stake in $2.7 bln port business -sources
(Reuters)
Malaysia's Ekuiti Nasional Explores Sale of Shipping Unit Orkim, Sources Say
(Bloomberg)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSOPORTI
Relazione del presidente Daniele Rossi
Napoli, 30 settembre 2020
››› File
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile