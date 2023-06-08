The Swiss SBB CFF FFS regains full control of the Cargo subsidiary

The Swiss railway group SBB CFF FFS has bought back the entire ownership of the SBB CFF FFS Cargo subsidiary by acquiring 35% of the capital from compatriot Swiss Combi which He bought it in 2019 (
of 30 August
2019). In addition to the reacquisition of the entire control of the Cargo company, the Swiss group has also appointed Alexander Muhm, current Head of SBB CFF FFS Real Estate, new Member of the Group Executive Board for Freight Traffic with effect from next June 26th. The railway company explained that the acquisition of the stake and inclusion in the Group Executive Board the person responsible for the Freight Traffic segment, who in precedence had essentially a coordination mandate and not was part of the top management, they aim to consolidate the freight traffic and manage it centrally.
As the new Head of Freight Traffic, Muhm he will also be CEO of SBB CFF FFS Cargo, succeeding Désirée Baer, at the helm of the company since 2020. Muhm will also direct all affiliates the group's freight business, including the new SBB Intermodal, newly established company whose task will be to expand, As the client, the terminal infrastructure in Switzerland as part of the Suisse Cargo Logistics plan for Development of rail freight transport ( of 28 September 2022).
After the sale of the stake in SBB CFF FFS, Swiss Combi, which is owned by logistics companies Planzer Holding (40%), Camion-Transport (40%), Bertschi (10%) and Galliker Holding (10%), However, it will continue to collaborate with the cargo company of the SBB Group by actively supporting wagonload traffic, and hence the policy of transferring goods from the road to the railway.