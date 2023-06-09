Evergreen, Yang Ming and WHL continued to decline in sales in May

Last month the turnover recorded by the three main ones Taiwanese container shipping companies Evergreen, Yang Ming and Wan Hai Lines recorded a new substantial decline compared to the same month of 2022 but stood at levels however higher than those of May 2020 when it was starting the strong growth in the turnover of all the world's leading maritime carriers in the market.
Last month Evergreen totaled revenues of 22.92 billion Taiwanese dollars (745 million US dollars), with a decrease of -60.8% on May 2022. The value is down by -33.5% also on May 2021 while it is up by +63.2% compared to May 2020. As of May 2023, Yang Ming's turnover is amounted to 11.58 billion Taiwan dollars, a decrease -65.8% on May 2022 and -51.8% on May 2021 and an increase +14.0% on May 2020. Last month WHL reported revenues of 8.17 billion Taiwan dollars, with reductions respectively -67.4% and -46.2% on the months of May 2022 and 2021 and an increase of +55.3% on May 2020.
In the first five months of 2023, Evergreen's revenues were of 112.06 billion Taiwan dollars, with decreases -60.7% and -26.3% respectively over the corresponding periods of 2022 and 2021 and a rise of +56.3% on the first five months of 2020. Similar comparisons with previous periods of the volume business of the other two shipping companies, with Yang Ming who closed the first five months of this year with a turnover of 59.57 billion (-66.4%, -44.8% and +7.4%) and Wan Hai Lines with a turnover of €41.86 billion (-67.9%, -39.1% and +46.2%).