The significant reduction in the monthly turnover of Evergreen and Yang Ming is continuing

In the wake of the continuation of the contraction in the value of maritime nils, the corresponding trend of sharp decline in the turnover of the main two Taiwanese containerized shipping companies, Evergreen and Evergreen, continued in August, and the trend of the decline in the value of the maritime noli. Yang Ming, with the first maritime carrier that recorded a business volume of 24.92 billion Taiwan dollars (777 million US dollars) and the second of 12.24 billion, with decreases of -56.6% percent and -65.1% percent respectively compared to August 2022.
In the first eight months of this year Evergreen totaled a turnover of 182.53 billion Taiwanese dollars, with a -60.8% percent drop on the corresponding period of 2022, while that of Yang Ming amounted to 95.69 billion (-66.8%).