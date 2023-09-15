Habben Jansen (Hapag-Lloyd): We will not be submitting a counteroffer for HHLA, but we may reduce volumes handled in Hamburg

The German container shipping company Hapag-Lloyd
will not make a counteroffer for the acquisition of
HHLA terminalista company to compete with the one presented
from the Swiss shipowning group Mediterranean Shipping Company
(
of 13
and 13
September 2023). This was assured by the CEO of
Hapag-Lloyd, Rolf Habben Jansen, to the news agency "Reuters",
stating that the volume of
traffic of containers that the company's ships move to and
for the port of Hamburg, port where the main port of call is concentrated
part of the HHLA's business.
Hapag-Lloyd is partner of compatriot HHLA in HHLA
Container Terminal Altenwerder, the company that manages
the eponymous container terminal in the German port, a company that is
74.9% owned by HHLA and 25.1% by Hapag-Lloyd.
Habben Jansen told Reuters that
Hapag-Lloyd will not submit an alternative offer to the one
of MSC, which is aimed at buying all over 75
million HHLA Class A shares at a unit price of 16.75
euro, for a total investment of over 1.2 billion euros,
but specified that Hapag-Lloyd could reduce its volume
of traffic handled in the port of Hamburg of about 70-80%
compared to the current volume.
Rolf Habben Jansen said that if the MSC-HHLA deal goes
In port, this could change the competitive dynamics in the
port of Hamburg. "I believe - he argued - that the volume that
can be moved to Hamburg has its limit"
and noted that Hamburg Airport has some disadvantages from
geographical point of view in relation to the competing port of
Wilhelmshaven. Recall that in April 2022 Hapag-Lloyd brought
acquisition of 30% of the capital of Container Terminal
Wilhelmshaven, the company that manages the terminal for
containers of the port of Wilhelmshaven
(
of 28
September 2021 and 29
April 2022).