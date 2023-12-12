At the end of the takeover bid on HHLA, the MSC group and the city-state of Hamburg hold 92.3% of the terminal company

At the end of the offer acceptance period
submitted to the shareholders of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik
Aktiengesellschaft (HHLA) from the Port of Hamburg
Beteiligungsgesellschaft SE, wholly owned by the company
controlled by the Swiss shipping group Mediterranean Shipping
Company (MSC), for the acquisition of the company's shares
Hamburg terminal operator in their possession, this proposal is
has been accepted by shareholders who hold a total of more than
66.7 million Class A and 2.7 million Class S, representing approximately
92.30% of the share capital and voting rights.
This was announced today by the Port of Hamburg Beteiligungsgesellschaft
recalling that on 23 October it published the document of
offer to purchase Class A shares for a consideration in
cash of €16.75 per share and for the purchase of
class S for a unit fee of €38.96
(
of 24
October 2023). MSC's company specified that at the
7 December, expiry of the additional acceptance period
of the offer, the proposal had been accepted for a total of more than
7.3 million Class A shares corresponding to approximately 9.74%
share capital and voting rights. On the same date, SAS
Shipping Agencies Services, a Luxembourg company that makes
MSC Group held nearly 9.2 million Class A shares
equal to 12.21% of HHLA's share capital and voting rights.
In addition, on the same date, the HGV Hamburger Gesellschaft für
Vermögens- und Beteiligungsmanagement mbH, company
wholly owned by the city-state administration
of Hamburg, owned 50.2 million Class A shares and all
2.7 million Class S shares, which together represent approximately
70.35% of the share capital and voting rights.
As a reminder, the completed offer follows an agreement
between the Hamburg administration and MSC that,
completion of the transaction, HHLA will be handled as a
joint ventures in which the public partner will hold at least the
50.1% of the capital and MSC up to 49.9%
(
of 13
September 2023).