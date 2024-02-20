In the fourth quarter of 2023, cargo traffic in the Port of Rotterdam decreased by -6.4%
Annual decrease of -6.1% with a reduction in the volumes of both miscellaneous and bulk goods
Rotterdam
February 20, 2024
In the last quarter of 2023, as well as in the five
previous quarterly periods, the traffic of goods in the port of
Rotterdam recorded a decrease of 108.9
million tonnes, down -6.4% compared to the quarter
quarter of 2022. The reduction has been generated, as in the
previous quarters, from the decline in both goods and unloading
and those at embarkation, which amounted to 77.0 million respectively
tonnes (-6.3%) and 31.9 million tonnes (-6.6%).
In the period October-December last year, the
total containerised cargo was 32.0
million tonnes (-2.6%), traffic that was
with a container handling of more than 3.2
million TEUs (-6.1%), including 1.7 million TEUs at landing
(-3.9%) and 1.6 million TEUs at embarkation (-8.6%). Other goods
miscellaneous amounted to 7.5 million tonnes (-11.1%), of which
6.0 million tonnes of rolling stock (-8.7%) and 1.5 million tonnes of
tonnes of other cargo (-19.5%). In the bulk sector
18.0 million tonnes were handled (-11.3%),
with increases in the volumes of agricultural bulk and minerals, and
scrap, which rose to 2.2 million tonnes (+5.3%) and 8.1 million tonnes.
tonnes (+18.4%), not enough to compensate for the significant declines
of coal and other dry bulk cargo, down to 5.0 million
tonnes (-30.7%) and 2.6 million tonnes (-35.2%). In
Liquid bulk cargo also decreased with a total of 51.5 million
tonnes (-6.1%), of which 25.8 million tonnes of oil
crude oil (0%), 14.3 million tonnes of petroleum products
refined (-14.8%), 3.3 million tonnes of natural gas
liquefied (+13.8%) and 8.1 million tonnes of other cargoes
liquids (-13.5%).
In the whole of 2023, the Dutch port of call has moved
438.8 million tonnes of goods, with a
contraction of -6.1% compared to the previous year. Containerized goods
amounted to 130.2 million tonnes (-6.8%), with a
container handling totalling 13.4 million TEUs
(-7.0%), declines due to both the decline in consumption and production
in Europe and the suspension of traffic to and from Russia after the
the start of the war in Ukraine. In addition, in the goods sector
miscellaneous, 25.9 million tons of rolling stock were handled
and 6.5 million tonnes of other cargo, with decreases in
-5.0% and -15.1% respectively as a consequence of
the weakening of the UK economy and the slowdown in
consumption and, for the break-bulk segment, the decline in the value of freight rates
in the container industry. Dry bulk traffic is
decreased by -11.8% to 70.6 million tonnes, including 28.1 million tonnes
million tonnes of minerals and scrap, with a growth of
+9.9% mainly due to the recovery in imports after the
decline in 2022 due to low steel production, 23.1
million tonnes of coal, with a reduction of -20.3% which is
This is mainly a consequence of the strong demand during 2022
caused by concerns about energy security and
sharp increase in the price of gas, 10.6 million tonnes of
agricultural products (+31.3%) and 8.8 million tonnes of other
dry bulk (-49.4%). Liquid bulk cargo with
205.6 million tonnes (-6.8%), of which 102.5 million tonnes
tonnes of crude oil (-1.4%), 55.1 million tonnes of
petroleum products (-6.5%), 11.9 million tonnes of gas
liquefied natural acid, with an increase of +3.7% generated by
imports of natural gas into Europe to replace the
Russian pipeline gas imports, and 36.1 million tonnes
of other liquid bulk (-5.9%).
