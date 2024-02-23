Brussels inquiry into aid for territorial continuity granted to Corsica Linea and La Méridionale

The European Commission has launched an investigation to determine whether
State subsidies for the provision of transport services
to Corsica with public service obligations
granted to the French shipping companies Corsica Linea and La
between 2023 and 2030 comply with the
on state aid. At the end of 2022, France awarded
to the two companies five contracts for the provision of
maritime transport of passengers and goods between Marseille and five
Corsican ports (Ajaccio, Bastia, Propriano, L'Île-Rousse and Porto
Old) for the period 2023-2030. France notified the
EU Commission to grant compensation of €853.6 million
to Corsica Linea and La Méridionale for the supply of
these services.
Announcing that we need more information to
determine whether the public compensation paid to Corsica Linea is
The Méridionale complies with EU rules on aid to
State, and in particular the regulation of services of interest
2012, the Commission announced today the
decision to open an in-depth investigation to assess, in particular,
in particular, whether the inclusion in contracts of the carriage of goods
made with heavy goods vehicles and their drivers is justified
a public service requirement, taking into account the presence on the
market of an alternative commercial offer made with
departures and arrivals from a nearby port, and to assess whether the volume of
freight traffic to be transported under the contracts does not exceed
the public service needs defined by the authorities
French. In addition, the investigation is aimed at ascertaining whether it is
It is possible to conclude that the contracts comply with the
on public procurement.