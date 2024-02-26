The Port Authority of Venice confirms that the VTP concession will expire on 31 May 2026

By Decree No 1056 of the Chairman of the
Port System of the Northern Adriatic Sea published
On Wednesday, the Port Authority confirmed the decision
not to grant an extension of the current concession for the
Venezia Terminal Passeggeri (VTP), the company that manages the
Stazione Marittima di Venezia, which will expire on 31 May 2026.
With reference then to Decree-Law 103 of 2021 which from the first
August of that year banned the transit of large ships of
gross tonnage of more than 25 thousand tons, length of more than 180
meters and air draft of over 35 meters in St. Mark's Basin, in the
San Marco Canal and in the Giudecca Canal, providing for measures
support for operators in the sector affected by the effects of this ban
(
of 13
July 2021), the decree of the President of the PSA published
Wednesday orders the reduction of the state rent by 1.5
million euros per year for the years 2023-2026 and confirms the
already adopted in favour of VTP and - recalls the provision -
'from the same concessionaire', or 'the
reduction of the fee for the year 2021 of € 1,858,083.00»
and 'the entrustment of the service to passengers at the
temporary moorings made by the Extraordinary Commissioner in
Marghera area and Chioggia area until the natural expiry date
of the current concession, as per the Cruise Commissioner's Ordinances
Venice'.
Finally, with reference to the latest proposal for the Economic Plan
(PEF) of the concession presented by VTP, the decree
specifies that "the PEF proposal presented by V.T.P. S.p.A.
is not admissible or lead to the rebalancing of the
concession granted to the above-mentioned Company as it does not
correct from a methodological point of view as well as from a substantive point of view".
Venezia Terminal Passeggeri is 53.00% owned by
APVS, which in turn is owned by the financial institution of the Region of
Veneto and Venice Investments of cruise lines
Costa Cruises, MSC Cruises and Royal Caribbean, 22.18% from
Finpax, which in turn is owned by the same three companies
cruise companies, 22.18% by the airport company SAVE and
2.64% by the Venice Rovigo Chamber of Commerce.