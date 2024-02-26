testata inforMARE
PORTS
The Port Authority of Venice confirms that the VTP concession will expire on 31 May 2026
The port authority rejects the latest proposal for an Economic and Financial Plan presented by the company as "it is not admissible or conducive to the rebalancing of the concession"
Venezia
February 26, 2024
By Decree No 1056 of the Chairman of the Port System of the Northern Adriatic Sea published On Wednesday, the Port Authority confirmed the decision not to grant an extension of the current concession for the Venezia Terminal Passeggeri (VTP), the company that manages the Stazione Marittima di Venezia, which will expire on 31 May 2026.

With reference then to Decree-Law 103 of 2021 which from the first August of that year banned the transit of large ships of gross tonnage of more than 25 thousand tons, length of more than 180 meters and air draft of over 35 meters in St. Mark's Basin, in the San Marco Canal and in the Giudecca Canal, providing for measures support for operators in the sector affected by the effects of this ban ( of 13 July 2021), the decree of the President of the PSA published Wednesday orders the reduction of the state rent by 1.5 million euros per year for the years 2023-2026 and confirms the already adopted in favour of VTP and - recalls the provision - 'from the same concessionaire', or 'the reduction of the fee for the year 2021 of € 1,858,083.00» and 'the entrustment of the service to passengers at the temporary moorings made by the Extraordinary Commissioner in Marghera area and Chioggia area until the natural expiry date of the current concession, as per the Cruise Commissioner's Ordinances Venice'.

Finally, with reference to the latest proposal for the Economic Plan (PEF) of the concession presented by VTP, the decree specifies that "the PEF proposal presented by V.T.P. S.p.A. is not admissible or lead to the rebalancing of the concession granted to the above-mentioned Company as it does not correct from a methodological point of view as well as from a substantive point of view".

Venezia Terminal Passeggeri is 53.00% owned by APVS, which in turn is owned by the financial institution of the Region of Veneto and Venice Investments of cruise lines Costa Cruises, MSC Cruises and Royal Caribbean, 22.18% from Finpax, which in turn is owned by the same three companies cruise companies, 22.18% by the airport company SAVE and 2.64% by the Venice Rovigo Chamber of Commerce.
