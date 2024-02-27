testata inforMARE
27 February 2024
PORTS
The Superior Council of Public Works approves the technical adaptation of the PRP in Augsburg
Di Sarcina: the operation will allow a much better management of the operational areas of the port
Augusta
February 27, 2024
The Superior Council of Public Works has approved the proposal for the technical-functional adaptation of the Town Plan Port of Augusta, which provides for a different and more efficient of the expansion of the terminal dedicated to containers, already provided for in the original plan, which will occupy a total of 90,000 meters and - with depths of -15 meters - will be able to accommodate vessels with a capacity of up to 16,000 TEUs, cadres, and A new 30,000 square meter terminal that will be built in the current Ro-Ro jetty, all within the framework of the transfer of container traffic from the port of Catania to the one in Augusta where Europea Servizi Terminalistici (EST) will move Own business ( of 26 October 2023 and 15 January 2024)

"The advantage of this operation," explained the President of the Port System Authority of the Seas of Eastern Sicily, Francesco Di Sarcina - consists of a significantly better than the operational areas of the port, a growth in the of the safety of navigation to protect the Garsia forts and Victory, and a greater operation of the commercial docks that will be able to receive larger ships and therefore more adapted to modern flows. With these infrastructural assumptions it will be possible to immediately implement the designs of the new extensions, so that in the necessary time the Augustan airport will be equipped with adequate yards, quays and support infrastructure to the needs of the port market of the future, contributing to the further to the growth of the Augusta/Catania/Pozzallo hub in the national and international panorama'.
