The Superior Council of Public Works approves the technical adaptation of the PRP in Augsburg

The Superior Council of Public Works has approved the
proposal for the technical-functional adaptation of the Town Plan
Port of Augusta, which provides for a different and more efficient
of the expansion of the terminal dedicated to
containers, already provided for in the original plan, which will occupy
a total of 90,000 meters and - with depths of -15 meters - will be able to
accommodate vessels with a capacity of up to 16,000 TEUs, cadres, and
A new 30,000 square meter terminal that will be built
in the current Ro-Ro jetty, all within the framework of the
transfer of container traffic from the port of Catania to
the one in Augusta where Europea Servizi Terminalistici (EST) will move
Own business
(
of 26
October
2023 and 15
January
2024)
"The advantage of this operation," explained the
President of the Port System Authority of the Seas of
Eastern Sicily, Francesco Di Sarcina - consists of a
significantly better than the operational areas of the port, a growth in the
of the safety of navigation to protect the Garsia forts and
Victory, and a greater operation of the commercial docks that
will be able to receive larger ships and therefore more
adapted to modern flows. With these infrastructural assumptions
it will be possible to immediately implement the designs of the new
extensions, so that in the necessary time the Augustan airport will be
equipped with adequate yards, quays and support infrastructure
to the needs of the port market of the future, contributing to the
further to the growth of the Augusta/Catania/Pozzallo hub in the
national and international panorama'.