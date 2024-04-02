EMSA, 2,560 maritime accidents occurred in 2023 (+2%)
They killed 27 people and injured 792 others
Lisbona
April 2, 2024
Taking stock of the activities carried out in 2023,
The European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) has announced that
last year, accidents involving flagged ships
of one of the EU Member States, which occurred in the
territorial or internal waters of the EU or have involved
Member States' substantive losses were 2,560 compared to 2,510
incidents occurred in 2022. Last year's events, including
42 of considerable severity (-5%), involved 2,769 ships
(+3%) and caused the death of 27 people (-29%) and the injury of
another 792 (+33%). The accidents that occurred in 2023 caused the
total loss of ten ships (+67%) and 52 cases of pollution
(+37%).
