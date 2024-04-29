Container traffic in Eurogate-Contship Italia terminals is recovering in the last quarter of 2023
Declining volumes handled in Germany. Growth in Italy and record activity in the terminals of Tanger Med and Limassol
Amburgo
April 29, 2024
After seven quarterly periods of decline, in the last quarter
of 2023 container traffic at port terminals that make
part of the network of the Eurokai group in Hamburg has returned to
2.97 million TEUs, with a
increase of +6.2% over the October-December quarter of 2022.
The increase was mainly driven by the record
traffic from terminals that are most recently
become part of the Eurokai network historically founded
terminals in Germany and Italy: overall in the quarter
In the quarter of 2023, these new terminals handled 907 thousand
TEUs (+30.0%), of which 798 thousand TEUs in the Moroccan port of Tanger Med
(+30.9%) and 110 thousand TEUs in the Cypriot port of Limassol (+30.5%).
In addition, the overall recovery in traffic has been produced by the
also due to the return to the positive trend of traffic in the terminals
of the group which are operated by Contship Italia, which is
66.6% owned by Eurokai and 33.4% by Eurogate (joint
50:50 venture between Eurokai and compatriot BLG Logistics): after six
quarters of decline, in the fourth quarter of 2023 the terminals of
Contship Italia reported a +6.7% increase in traffic
having handled 410,000 TEUs, of which 276,000 TEUs in the port of La
La Spezia (+8.2%), 45 thousand TEUs in the port of Ravenna (+6.8%) and 90 thousand TEUs
in the port of Salerno (+2.2%).
As in the previous seven quarters, however, in the last
Container traffic at German terminals in 2023 quarter
decreased by -3.6% to €1.67 million.
TEUs, of which 1.13 million TEUs in the port of Bremerhaven (+2.1%),
411 thousand TEUs in the port of Hamburg (-8.7%) and 119 thousand TEUs in the port of call
Wilhelmshaven (-27.8%).
In the full year 2023, the group's terminals handled
A total of 11.24 million TEUs, down -5.3%
on 2022. In Germany, traffic amounted to 6.53 million
TEUs (-10.5%), of which 4.18 million TEUs in Bremerhaven (-8.6%), 1.81%
million TEUs in Hamburg (-10.8%) and 532 thousand TEUs in Wilhelmshaven
(-22,2%). In Italy, the total was 1.55 million TEUs
(-6.9%), including 1.01 million TEUs handled in La Spezia
(-11.8%), 345 thousand TEUs in Salerno (+10.1%) and 190 thousand TEUs in Ravenna
(-5,0%). The group's other terminals handled 3.16
million TEUs, with an increase of +8.7% limited by the
cessation of operations in the Russian port of Ust-Luga, where
In 2022, 18 thousand TEUs had been handled, due to the war
initiated by Moscow against Ukraine. In 2023 in the port of Tanger alone
Med 2.77 million TEUs were handled (+10.1%) and in the port
Limassol 390 thousand TEUs (+4.9%).
Today, meanwhile, Eurokai presented its economic results
achieved in the financial year 2023, which is open
President Thomas H. Eckelmann with a moving remembrance of the
wife Cecilia Battistello, who died last month, who for over
25 years old he has led Contship Italia and - recalled Eckelmann -
She was the first woman to lead the company of
Contship Containerlines and a personality
strong in a male-dominated industry.
In 2023, Eurokai recorded revenues of €219.1 million
euro, down -11.5% on the previous year. The Useful
amounted to €37.8 million (-38.5%) and
net profit at €52.2 million (-54.1%).
