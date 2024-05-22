Spanish ports are benefiting from the effects of the crisis in the Red Sea

In the first four months of 2024, Spanish ports
handled a total of 185.0 million tonnes of goods,
with an increase of +2.2% compared to the same period of 2019.
last year. Growth is mainly driven by the
containerized traffic, which amounted to 63.4 million
tonnes (+10.7%), a volume that was achieved with a
Container handling amounted to 5,857,439 TEUs (+11.9%). The
increase in container flow is attributable to - such as
confirmed today by Spain's Puertos del Estado - from the deviation
containerised maritime services from the route through Suez to
the one around the Cape of Good Hope. The rise of containers
recorded in the first four months of this year was
generated, in fact, mainly by the growth of
transhipment, which amounted to 3,166,185 TEUs (+18.6%),
while the remaining traffic totalled 2,691,246 TEUs (+5.0%).
Freight traffic also increased
28.4 million tonnes (+2.7%) and
liquid bulk with 60.9 million tonnes (+1.4%), while
Dry bulk cargo decreased by -12.5% to 27.3 million
Tons.
In the passenger sector, passenger traffic
scheduled services was 6.5 million people (+2.9%) and
that of cruise passengers by over 2.9 million people (+6.2%).