Uiltrasporti, towards mobilization of Italian dockers from 17 to 23 June

'Workers in Italian ports
They will carry out a seven-day mobilization from the 17th to the 23rd
June if there are no immediate answers following the umpteenth
breakdown of the bargaining table'. This was announced on
Secretary General and the National Secretary of Uiltrasporti,
Marco Verzari and Giuliano Galluccio, specifying that this rupture is
was 'made necessary by the unavailability of
employers' associations to meet our requests while maintaining
A clear gap in particular on economic adjustment. One
An intolerable situation - they denounced - that expands
the timing of renewal for port workers who
they are calling for the fair recovery of the purchasing power decimated in the
over the last two years due to inflation, and the right
adjustment for future inflation'.
Pointing out that "port workers have been among the
penalised during the pandemic as they
responsibilities have ensured the supply of goods
to the whole country even when all the rest of Italy was at a standstill",
Verzari and Galluccio underlined that "recovery
wages, security and greater protection are the fixed points from which we do not
We can go backwards and we won't stop until we have
obtained the right answers for the Italian dockers."