India's final green light for the project for the construction of a large container port in Vadhavan
It will have an annual capacity of 23.2 million TEUs
New Delhi
June 20, 2024
Yesterday, the Indian government gave final approval to the project
for the construction of a new container port in Vadhavan, in the
Maharashtra State
(
of 12
February 2020). The work will be carried out by Vadhavan
Port Project Limited (VPPL), a Special Purpose Vehicle participated in
74% from the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) and 26% from the
Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB), with a planned investment that
It amounts to 762.2 billion rupees ($9.1 billion).
The port will consist of nine container terminals
each with a quay of one thousand linear meters, of four
multipurpose docks, from four docks for liquid bulk,
a platform for rolling stock traffic and a quay
dedicated to the Coast Guard. The project includes the
1,448 hectares of land and the construction of a
10.14 km breakwater.
According to estimates, the new port will have a capacity of
of 298 million tonnes of goods and a
Containerized traffic capacity of approximately 23.2
million TEUs.
The government in New Delhi has also approved the construction of
a railway link between the new port and the railway network
national.
