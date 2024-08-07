The dockings of passengers, new cars and ro-ro ships have been rationalized in the port of Livorno
An area in concession to the Livorno Maritime Terminal has been temporarily entrusted to Lorenzini
Livorno
August 7, 2024
The Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea
Settentrionale announced that today the Management Committee
of the authority has given the final go-ahead to the new layout of the port
of Livorno - explained the president of the Port Authority, Luciano
Guerrieri, "allows us to free up the areas
included in the passenger port and to rationalise the use of
spaces on the east bank of the Darsena Toscana, thus defining
the direction of alignment of port activities with the
provisions of the Port Master Plan and, in particular, to the
development prospects linked to the Europe Platform". One
reorganization of areas - specified the Port Authority - with
which "passenger traffic will finally be able to
develop in a larger area than in the past, and in the
which the eastern shore of the Darsena Toscana will instead go to
configure itself as an operational base for CILP's activities
related to the handling of new cars and ro-ro vessels
Grimaldi eco class, until yesterday worked at the Alto Fondale».
The port authority recalled that the procedure, initiated
at the beginning of 2022, it was divided into three phases, two of which were
which have in fact ended in recent days with the enactment of
of the provision formalizing the award of the concession to the
Port Workers Company (CILP) of the areas behind
the public berths 15C and 15D, on the east bank of the Darsena
Tuscany, and its relegation from the concession areas on the
root of the Alto Fondale, or of berths 45, 44 and 43 that
will be available to the Port Authority so that,
together with platforms 46 and 47, are subsequently reentrusted to the
Porto di Livorno 2000, the company that operates services to the
passengers in the port of Labroni.
In direct connection with the relocation of the CILP
from the Upper Bottom, also for the purpose of better management of the
terminal on the east bank of the Darsena Toscana, the Port Authority has approved
the modification of the layout of the Lorenzini terminal, consisting of the
demotion by the terminal operator from an area of 2,500 meters
panels behind berth 15 C, which will be included in the
concession to CILP, and in the assent in concession of a new
quay area of 1,776 square meters at berth 15 C. Part
the granting of the
Lorenzini of a new concession of 724 square meters behind
the Tripoli Quay, aimed at improving the conditions
of the access road to the terminal in its new
configuration.
In addition, the Port System Authority has announced
the disbursement of 131 thousand euros in favor of the Employment Agency in
Porto (ALP), the company authorised to provide labour
port in the port of Livorno, to encourage the exodus
volunteer of three workers, two of whom are operational and one
administrative. "It is - explained Guerrieri - a
initiative that the Port Authority legitimately intended to undertake on
request of the ALP not only to promote the updating of the
of the staff of art.17 but also to re-establish
the financial balance of the company. The company has
achieved in 2023 an annual turnover that was not sufficient to meet the
coverage of total labour costs. Incentive proposals
will therefore have obvious positive economic effects for the
the company, while promoting an overall reduction in
recourse to the Indemnity for Lack of Start-up".
On the occasion of today's meeting, Guerrieri also
informed the members of the Management Committee that in September-October
A discussion with the maritime cluster will be started
and ALP members to identify the elements of a new model of
work. "The offices - specified the secretary general
of the port authority, Matteo Paroli - have prepared the first draft
of the call for tenders for the concession of the
temporary work supply service'. Specifying that
the process will have to be started in the first months of 2025, Paroli
specified that "the contents of the call will be examined and
discussed with ALP members, operators and representatives
trade unions".
At today's meeting, the Management Committee also gave the
Green light for the takeover of the terminal operator
Lorenzini in a portion of the concession granted to the
Livorno Terminal Marittimo (LTM), the company belonging to the
Moby group and responsible for the handling of ro-ro traffic at the
Dock no. 1 of the port of Livorno which is going through a moment of
difficulties: between 2020 and 2023, LTM saw
progressively contract its traffic, entering into difficulties
at the beginning of the year when Moby actually announced the
cessation of the Cagliari-Livorno maritime line. These are
an area of 18,000 square meters to be used for the traffic of goods
Various. In the report of the manager of the port authority responsible
of the proceedings, Fabrizio Marilli, it is explained that the authorization,
granted by the Port Authority on the basis of art. 46 of the Navigation Code,
«is facing an immediate recovery of operations of
some areas of the LTM terminal, which it has in fact declared
underutilized areas, making them available to operate traffic in
evident expansion".
The Port Authority specified that the takeover is
an idea born from LTM itself and has been made official in
on the basis of a commercial agreement signed with Lorenzini and sent
to the Port Authority for the activation of the authorization procedure. In 2022
The Port Authority had started the investigation process aimed at verifying
compliance with LTM's business plan, for the maintenance of the
state title and with the takeover of Lorenzini, the procedure for
revision of the state title has been effectively suspended.
The authorization to Lorenzini will be issued at the end of the
publication procedures and will be in force for the entire duration of the
of the concession granted to LTM (until 31 December 2025). The
terminal operator has at the same time guaranteed that the operation will not have
no impact on current employment levels.
