The fire is still raging on the Suezmax Sounion attacked on Wednesday in the Red Sea

The attack on the tanker Sounion
, which took place on Wednesday
while in transit in the Red Sea
(
of 22
August
2024), caused a fire on the Suezmax which
still ongoing: Yahya Sare'e, spokesman for the rebels on Friday
Yemeni Houthis who led the attack, because - he said
said Sare'e - "the oil tanker, which belongs to a
company that has ties to the Israeli enemy and has violated the
ban on entry into the ports of occupied Palestine," he said
A video has been released in which flames can be seen blazing over most of the
of the main deck.
Today the European naval force engaged in the Eunavfor operation
Aspides for the protection of freedom of navigation
in the Red Sea, Persian Gulf and North Arabian Sea areas
announced that on the main deck of the Sounion, which is
stopped in the area where it was hit, five
fires believed to be located in correspondence with the
hatches. In addition, part of the
superstructure. On the other hand, no obvious signs of
oil spills.