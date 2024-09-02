Christiania Shipping (Eitzen Group) will acquire Navquim Holding
The Dutch company owns and operates a fleet of 13 stainless steel chemical tankers
Le Havre
September 2, 2024
The group's Christiania Shipping shipping company
Norwegian shipowner company Eitzen, specialized in the transport of
chemicals, will acquire the entire share capital
of the Dutch Navquim Holding, a company of the maritime group and
logistics French Sogetran which owns and operates a fleet of 13
stainless steel chemical tanker. Christiania Shipping has a fleet
consisting of 16 chemical tanker ships and 13 petroleum gas vessels
liquified. The transaction is expected to be completed
within the next month.
"The agreement with Sogestran Shipping for the acquisition of
Navquim - explained the president of Christiania Shipping, Axel C.
Eitzen - is an important step in our ambition to
become the preferred infrastructure partner for the transport of
small-scale chemicals in Europe. The acquisition
will strengthen our offer and expand our
range of action".
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher