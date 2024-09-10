The Global Maritime Forum highlights the need to increase the well-being of seafarers

The shipping sector must take steps to improve the
working conditions in seven key areas and urgently increase
the well-being of seafarers, making life at sea safe and
inclusive and future-proof with respect to the changing needs of the
maritime labour market in order to attract future
generations of seafarers. This is highlighted by the pilot project
Diversity@Sea, an initiative of the Global Maritime Forum
over ten months involving 400 seafarers and 12 companies
Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement, bp, Cargill, Chevron
Shipping, Diana Shipping, Dorian LPG, Gaslog, Hafnia, Stena, Synergy
and Swire Shipping).
The results of the survey identify areas such as tackling
abuse and harassment, improving the balance between work and
and the modernisation of on-board facilities such as
essential for the future of the sector and the preservation of the future
of world trade. Among the other aspects on which to intervene there is
the improvement of seafarers' contracts to avoid the
pressure from having to work excessive hours
and/or spending too much time away from home, with the consequences
onset of severe states of anxiety, depression and fatigue.
Presenting the results of the pilot project today,
The international non-profit organization highlighted that
The results of the survey come at a time of increasing
concern for the working conditions of the 1.9 million
around the world keeping trade moving
but spend much of their time outside the
jurisdiction of national labour laws. The Global Maritime
Forum highlighted that this is a moment in which, for almost a
year, hundreds of ships continued to transit the Red Sea
despite the attacks on ship traffic carried out by the militants
Houthis with missiles and drones that caused the sinking of
ships and the killing and wounding of seafarers, a situation is
was preceded by the Covid-19 pandemic which saw thousands of
seafarers stranded at sea for months beyond their obligations
due to the closure of borders. A scenario
which has led to the shortage of maritime labour reaching the
highest in the last 17 years.