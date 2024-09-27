The Star Princess cruise ship was launched in Monfalcone

Yesterday at Fincantieri's Monfalcone shipyard,
launched the Star Princess
, the second ship to be
liquefied natural gas-powered cruise line that is in
construction for the Princess Cruises company. With about 178,000
tons of gross tonnage Star Princess
, Sun's twin
Princess
also built in Monfalcone and delivered
This year, it is the second-largest ship so far
built in Italy, as well as the second LNG cruise ship
that Fincantieri is building for this owner. It is also
the second dual-fuel ship powered mainly by LNG that
he will join the Princess fleet.
Star Princess is second in the "Sphere" class
of Princess Cruises, with delivery scheduled for the fall of 2025. The
The new unit will accommodate about 4,300 people and is based on
a next-generation platform design.