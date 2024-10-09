Rixi: the budget will not introduce increases in the cost of diesel for road transport

The 2025 budget law will not include cost increases
of diesel fuel for road transport. This was assured by the deputy minister
to Infrastructure and Transport: "I reassure all the
trade associations and operators in the road haulage sector
- said Edoardo Rixi in a note - which will not be there
no increase in the cost of diesel fuel for heavy transport on
road. I understand the concerns that have emerged in recent days, but
I confirm that there are no changes to the current tariffs of the
fuel for road transport. The commitment of the MIT remains that of
ensure stability and economic sustainability for the
avoiding further pressure on the operating costs of
companies".