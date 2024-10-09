Four new ship-to-shore cranes have arrived in the port of Gioia Tauro

After the six new ship-to-shore cranes arrived in November
2023), today in the port of Gioia Tauro arrived
a further four new ship-to-shore cranes to be followed by
two more at the end of the month. From November, therefore, the Medcenter Container
Terminal (MCT) of the Calabrian port will be able to count on
A total of 25 quay cranes, as well as three mobile cranes
(Mhc).
The four new quay cranes, with the capacity of
lifting under spreader of 65 tons, they will be able to
serve large ocean-going ships with a capacity of 25 thousand
TEU. "The MCT terminal operator - commented the president
of the Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Seas
Southern and Ionian Sea, Andrea Agostinelli - is respecting the plan
of investments presented at the time of its inauguration and today,
with the landing of four more quay cranes, soon to be
will add two more, confirms the desire to want to
face the challenges of the coming years in a concrete way".
Meanwhile, the Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Seas
Meridionale e Ionio announced that in the first nine months of
this year container traffic in the port of Gioia Tauro is
2,929,950 TEUs, an increase of +10.4%
compared to the same period in 2023.