In the third quarter, the growth of container traffic in the port of Antwerp-Bruges was accentuated

Thanks to the strengthening of the growth of the traffic of the
container occurred in the third quarter, continued the
Growth trend in the traffic of goods handled by the system
port of Antwerp-Bruges in place since the beginning of 2024. In the first
nine months of this year, the total handled was equal to
210.5 million tonnes, up +3.0% on the same
period of 2023. In the containerized goods segment alone, the
traffic was 112.3 million tons (+8.9%) and was
has been achieved with a handling of containers equal to over
10.1 million TEUs (+8.6%). Conventional freight traffic,
with a total of 7.5 million tons, has suffered a decline
by -4.8%, with a decrease of -0.6% in iron and
steel - announced the port authority of the Belgian port - due to
Lower demand from steel processing sectors
such as construction and automotive. The products
forestry (-32.9%), paper and pulp (-22.6%) and materials
(-36.95), while fruit volumes increased,
vegetables and other refrigerated goods (+4.1%). Traffic
of rolling stock, with 15.1 million tonnes, marked a
reduction of -5.5%, as well as the traffic of new cars that
stood at almost 2.4 million vehicles (-11.4%).
In the first nine months of 2024 it was less pronounced
the decrease in bulk volumes. In the bulk sector
11.1 million dry waste were handled globally
tons, with a decrease of -1.4% mainly generated by the
strong reduction in coal volumes (-55.3%), while products
energy pellets increased by +9.5%. Growing
fertilizers (+30.6%) were also found, as were
other building materials (+7.3%) and non-ferrous minerals
(+4.8%), while sand and gravel (+0.1%) and
scrap (-0.7%). In the liquid bulk segment, the total was
64.6 million tonnes (-2.5%), with reductions in
volumes of liquid fuels (-8.9%) and liquefied natural gas
(-10.2%) and with an increase in chemicals (+9.3%) driven by
by the increase in biofuels (+52.5%).
The growth in cruise traffic was significant, as there were
413 thousand (+17.5%) passengers in the first nine months of this year
totalled with the calls of 143 cruise ships, ten
more ships than in the same period of 2023.
In the third quarter of 2024 alone, the Belgian port system
handled a total of about 67.3 million tons of goods,
with an increase of +3% on the same period of last year
year. In the container sector alone, traffic was
38.1 million tons (+13%) with a handling of
containers equal to 3.5 million TEUs (+13%).