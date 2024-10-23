Strong increase in quarterly revenue from the DSV and Kuehne + Nagel logistics groups

In the third quarter of this year, the revenues of the Danish DSV and
of the Swiss Kuehne + Nagel, two of the main logistics groups
have recorded strong growth, driven above all by the
the increase in sea and air freight rates, and,
for the Danish company, also by a marked increase in volume
generated by road shipments and other activities
Logistic.
In the period July-September 2024, the DSV group
total revenues of DKK 44.1 billion (DKK 5.9 billion)
billion euros), with an increase of +23.9% on the
corresponding period of last year, of which 14.0 billion
produced by air shipments (+20.2%), 14.4 billion from
maritime shipments (+40.5%), 10.0 billion from shipments
road assets (+10.3%) and SEK 6.6 billion from other activities
logistics (+19.5%). EBITDA amounted to over 5.8
billion kroner (+2.2%), with a contribution of 3.5 billion from the
sea and air shipments (-0.8%), of 746 million from
road shipments (+1.9%) and €1.5 billion from other solutions
logistics (+10.3%). Operating profit was 4.4
billion (+0.5%), with contributions from the three main segments
of assets of €2.3 billion (-0.6%), €514 billion
million (-1.5%) and 636 million (+8.9%). DSV finished third
quarter with a net profit of more than DKK 2.8 billion
(+1,3%).
In the period July-September of this year, the volumes of
air shipments handled by DSV amounted to 352 thousand
tons (+8.5%) and sea shipment volumes to 704 thousand
TEU containers (+7.7%).
In the third quarter of 2024, Kuehne+'s net sales
Nagel totalled 6.5 billion Swiss francs (6.9 billion Swiss francs)
of euros), with an increase of +19.3% to which they contributed
mainly the net turnover of sea shipments with 2.6
billion (+35.9%) and air shipments with 1.8 billion
(+19,8%). Growth in both net sales was more contained
road logistics, which amounted to 859 million
francs (+3.0%) in both the net sales of contract logistics and
amounted to less than CHF 1.2 billion (+2.3%).
Group EBITDA amounted to CHF 661 million
Swiss (+3.3%), of which 262 million (+7.8%) from shipments
136 million (-11.1%) from air shipments, 40 million
(-2.4%) from road shipments and 223 million (+9.9%) from
contract logistics. EBIT was a total of
€455 million (+2.0%), with a contribution of €256 million (+8.5%) from
maritime shipments, of 120 million (-11.8%) from shipments
22 million (-15.4%) from road shipments and 57 million
million (+18.8%) from contract logistics. Quarterly net profit
by Kuehne + Nagel was CHF 339 million
(+5,6%).
In the third quarter of this year, shipment volumes
maritime traffic handled by the Swiss company decreased by -2.0%
having amounted to over 1.1 million TEU containers, while the
air shipment volumes increased by +6.7% rising to
526 thousand tons.
We recall that in the middle of last month the Danish group
DSV has significantly expanded its activities
by signing the agreement for the acquisition of the German DB
Schenker, a company that has over 72 thousand employees
(
of 13
September 2024).