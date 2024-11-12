Paola Piraccini appointed technical legal collaborator of Spininvest

It continues with the appointment of a collaborator in the field
technical-legal strategy: the strategy of the Spinelli group to break up
behind the judicial affair that led to the last
Primavera to the arrest on charges of corruption of the founder
of the company, Aldo Spinelli, for whom it was set at the
On December 18, the hearing for the plea bargain of the sentence.
After his appointment as president of Spininvest, which is a shareholder
of the Spinelli group, of David Ermini, member of the
of the national leadership of the Democratic Party and in the past
vice-president of the Superior Council of the Judiciary, and the
appointment of Mario Sommariva as president of the Spinelli group, who
recently left the position of president of the Authority
of the Port System of the Eastern Ligurian Sea before the deadline
of the mandate, now the board of directors of Spininvest has
approved the appointment of Paola Piraccini as technical collaborator
legal.
The Spinelli logistics group recalled that Piraccini,
Retired Supreme Court Councilor, has accrued a significant
experience in high-profile institutional roles: entry into
judiciary in 1981, he served there as a public prosecutor,
Judge of preliminary investigations, applied appellate magistrate
to the Court of Cassation and counsellor of the Court of Cassation to the first
criminal section; He later served as secretary general
at the Scuola Superiore della Magistratura from 2012 to 2014 and
Secretary General of the Superior Council of the Judiciary since
2014 to 2020, the date from which he retired.