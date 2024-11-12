In the first ten months of 2024, cargo traffic in Russian ports decreased by -3.2%

In the first ten months of this year, the traffic of goods in the
Russian ports amounted to 743.0 million tonnes, with
a decrease of -3.2% over the same period in 2023. The association of
Russian commercial ports has announced that the traffic of goods alone
amounted to 370.8 million tons (-3.5%) and
that of liquid bulk to 372.2 million tons (-2.9%),
The total volume of export cargo totalled
586.6 million tonnes (-2.8%), that of goods in
import 35.2 million tons (+9.0%), the traffic of
was 54.8 million tonnes (0%) and
that of cabotage to 66.5 million tons (-13.1%).
The Russian ports of the Arctic basin alone have moved a
total of 77.4 million tonnes (-5.5%), those of the
Baltic Sea 228.8 million tons (+0.9%), the ports of the
Azov-Black Sea basin 233.0 million tonnes (-7.3%),
ports of the Caspian basin 6.9 million tons (+5.4%) and the
Russian ports in the Far East 197.1 million tons
(-1,9%).