In the third quarter of this year, Hapag-Lloyd's revenues grew by +28.2%

In the third quarter of this year, the company's revenues
Hapag-Lloyd increased by +28.2% as they amounted to
€5.26 billion compared to €4.01 billion in the same period
of 2023. The revenues generated directly by the activity of the
The German company's container fleet were equal to
total of 5.17 billion euros (+28.1%), of which 1.12 billion
billion generated by services with the Far East (+76.1%), 1.05
billion from transpacific services (+46.8%), 991.9 million from
services with Latin America (-1.7%), 672.1 million from services
transatlantic liners (-5.3%), 395.0 million from those with the Middle East
(+38.0%), €374.0 million from services with Africa (+40.2%) and €147.1 million
million from intra-Asian services (+15.2%).
The growth in turnover produced by the activity
of the container carrier fleet is a consequence of both the
the increase in the volumes of containerized cargo transported, which
amounted to a total of 3.23 million TEUs (+3.8%), which
especially by the sharp rise in the value of freights, with an average freight rate
which in the period was equal to 1,612 dollars/teu
(+22,9%). On transatlantic routes alone, they were transported
540 thousand TEUs (+7.8%) and the relative average value of freight rates is
result of 1,369 dollars/teu (-11.5%). Transpacific services
transported 575 thousand TEUs (+12.1%) with an average freight rate of
$1,997/TEU (+32.0%). Busy traffic with the Far East
was 662 thousand TEUs (+11.8%) and the relative average value
of freight rates amounted to 1,845 dollars/TEU (+58.1%). The
service volumes with the Middle East fell by -13.3%
falling to 312 thousand TEUs while the average value of freight rates is
grew by +60.3% to $1,390/TEU. Volumes are also down
which totaled 183 thousand TEUs (-13.7%) with a
average freight rate of 884 dollars/teu (+34.8%). Traffic with America
Latina was 751 thousand TEUs (+0.8%) with an average value of
freight rates of 1,451 dollars/teu (-1.7%). Services with Africa have
transported 205 thousand TEUs (+9.0%) with an average freight rate of 2,022
dollars/TEU (+29.6%).
In the third quarter of this year, they grew significantly,
having amounted to 100 million euros (+35%), revenues
generated by the terminal activities of the German group
which since last year Hapag-Lloyd has been feeding decisively with
new acquisitions (in particular of SAAM Terminals in the summer
last year,
of 1
August 2023) and which placed under the Hanseatic Global brand
Terminals. Hapag-Lloyd currently has stakes in 20 terminals
in ports in the world's major regions, and this segment of
business is managed by a total of about 3 thousand employees.
In the third quarter of 2024, the group recorded a margin
gross operating income of €1.48 billion (+118.1%) and a profit of
operating income of €971 million (+378.3%), with contributions equal to
respectively to 1.44 billion (+116.2%) and 951 million (+373.1%)
from containerized maritime transport activities and with
contributions of €39 million (+200%) and €21 million (+600%) from the
terminal activities.
Hapag-Lloyd closed the third quarter of this year with
a net profit of €955 million (+263.1%).