Memorandum of understanding for the creation of an intermodal terminal in Budapest
A delegation of the Kazakh KTZ Express at the port of Rijeka
Astana
November 26, 2024
Kazakhstan Railway Company Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC
(KTZ), Hungary's LAC Holding and China's Xi'an Free Trade Port
Construction and Operation Co. have signed a protocol
agreement for the creation of an intermodal terminal in Budapest in
links between China and Europe. The project includes
that the new logistics hub has a traffic capacity
annual amount of 230 thousand TEU containers.
Meanwhile, Ulugbek Orazov, deputy commercial director of KTZ
Express of the KTZ group, participated in the official visit to
Croatia delegation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the
Kazakhstan, during which he met with representatives of the
port of Rijeka, with whom he discussed the prospects for development
of multimodal services between Kazakhstan and Croatia, strengthening
the role of the Croatian port in the trade corridors between
Asia and Europe.
