Conference for the 30th birthday of WISTA Italy

Tomorrow in Genoa, at the headquarters of the System Authority
Port at Palazzo San Giorgio, the conference "Humanity
and innovation: navigating towards the future" organized by WISTA
Italy, the Italian section of the Women International Shipping and
Trading Association, the international women's organization with
key roles and management positions in the maritime sectors,
commercial and logistics. The event has been scheduled for
Celebrate thirty years of activity of the Representation
Italian of the organization.
Dwelling on the main themes of the conference - those
innovation, the human factor and gender differences -
the president of WISTA Italy, Costanza Musso, noted that "the
The path to equality is still long but - he
observed - there is no doubt that technology can play a role in the
an important role for women's employment in many sectors,
such as maritime, port and logistics, where
automation and digitalisation have made it accessible
professions that until a few decades ago were completely
precluded to women for obvious physical reasons. Whether it is human or
- underlined Musso - collective intelligence must
be first and foremost inclusive and a tool to overcome stereotypes
and limits that over the years have made us give up an important
pool of human and professional skills, such as those of the
women".
In the afternoon, the elective assembly of
WISTA Italy to renew its management positions
of the association.
Program
|
10.00-10.30
|
Registrazione
|
10,30
|
Saluti istituzionali ed introduzione
Gabriella Reccia ,Vice
Presidente Wista Italy
Arsenio Antonio Domínguez
Velasco, Segretario Generale IMO - videomessaggio
|
|
Innovazione e cicli dell'intelligenza artificiale:
Giuseppe
Iannaccone , Prorettore Vicario Professore Ordinario di
Elettronica, Dipartimento di Ingegneria dell'Informazione
dell'Università di Pisa.
|
|
Le intelligenze per il futuro:
Franco Cervelli, Professore
di Fisica degli acceleratori delle particelle e Dirigente di
Ricerca dell'Istituto Nazionale di Fisica Nucleare di Pisa.
|
|
L'importanza del fattore umano nella cyber security:
Paola
Girdinio , Professore Ordinario di Elettrotecnica Università
di Genova. Presidente del Centro di Competenza START4.0.
|
|
Nuovi modi di lavorare: I.A. generativa cosa cercano le
aziende, cosa ne pensano le persone:
Rossella Riccò,
Responsabile Area Studi e Ricerche di ODM Consulting e fondazione
Gi Group.
|
|
La valorizzazione delle competenze femminili:
Ilaria
Cecchini , CoFounder Women At Business
|
|
Conclusioni a cura di:
Elpi Petraki, Presidente WISTA
International
Costanza Musso, Presidente WISTA Italy
|
|
Moderano: Caterina Cerrini e Lucia Nappi, Board members Wista
Italy.
|
13.30
|
chiusura lavori e light lunch