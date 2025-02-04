In January, container traffic in the port of Gioia Tauro grew by +12.5%

The Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Seas
Meridionale e Ionio has announced that, after closing last year,
year with a handling of about four million TEUs
(
of 3
January
2025), to January 2025 the growth of traffic
containerized in the port of Gioia Tauro continued and was
strengthened since 347,917 TEUs were handled during the month, with a
increase of +12.5% compared to January 2024.
The body highlighted that these are excellent performances "which
demonstrate the renewed interest of shipowners, despite the
difficulties generated by the well-known European ETS directive and the
international crisis in maritime traffic, due to the instability of the
geopolitics of the Red Sea, which has forced shipowners to
circumnavigate Africa in order to reach the port of Gioia Tauro".