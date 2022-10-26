TIL (MSC group) will expand its network of North American container terminals by realizing one in Baltimore
It will be built on the Coke Point Peninsula
Baltimora
October 26, 2022
Terminal Investment Limited (TIL), the terminalist company of the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), will expand its network of port terminals in North America by realizing a new terminal container in the port of Baltimore. TIL, in the presence of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, has struck a deal with local logistics and industrial center Tradepoint Atlantic to build a container terminal on an area of about 67 hectares connected with the network. railway located on the Coke Point Peninsula, as part of a plan to requalify the area of the former Sparrows Pont steel mill.
The projected overall cost of the investment, including among other measures of environmental recovery, is about a billion dollars.
