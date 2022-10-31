From today, the access of trucks to the port of Trieste only takes place with the Prenotice of Road Arrival

From today to access the port of Trieste all the heavy means carrying merchandise will have to have pre-emptively completed a new procedure called the PreNotice of Road Arrival, a new system designed to streamline waiting times avoiding the forming of queues and traffic jams at the access gates of the stopover and reducing the time required to carry out the customs formalities related to embarkation, enabling, therefore, to improve the operational standards of the entire Julian port.
A similar procedure is already in place for the means travelling on the Trieste-Turkey sea highway, but the one in effect from now represents a novelty as the arrival notice contains customs data and is aimed at all the traffic coming in at the port, directed at both boarding, and at the warehouses within the frank point. The entry into force of the new procedure is the result of a digitalization project developed in close coordination by the Port Authority of the Eastern Adriatic Sea System, the Customs and Monopoly Agency and the Guard of Finance.
The system used is the Sinfomar, already in use in the stopover for the computerization of numerous steps necessary for the operation of the port. The protagonists of the new digitalization will be the freight forwarders, who will deal with managing and completing this new computer procedure. The drivers will instead have to make sure that they have the advance notice of arrival in digital or paper format before access to the port, verifying autonomously, always within the Sinfomar, that access to the port areas of their own means is allowed. The system is currently based on barcodes, but soon the release of a QR Code is expected. Access to the Sinfomar is free and you need to have credentials, to be required at the following address : sinfomar@info-era.com . Within Sinfomar, several modules are available, including a module dedicated to arrival prealerts and a module dedicated to the drivers.