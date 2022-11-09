In the third trimester the traffic of the container in the harbour terminals of Eurokai is diminished of -1,8%

In the third quarter of this year, for the third period consecutive quarterly, the port terminals which refer to the German group Eurokai recorded a decline in traffic of containers handled which amounted to 2.95 million TEU, with a decrease of -1,8% on the third trimester of 2021 to to which contributed the loss of traffic handled in the port of Lisbon by Liscont, Portuguese spa company from which The German group exited at the end of 2021 by selling the own 16.34% stake in Yilport (in the third quarter of 2021 Liscont had enlivened over 27 thousand teu).
In addition to the exit from the Portuguese market, the new decline of the operating activity was determined by the reduction in traffic charged by terminals in Germany and Italy, which are the two "historical" markets of the German group, but also - with the exception of the activity in the Moroccan port of Tanger Med - from the contraction of volumes in the other terminals foreign dockers of more recent acquisition.
In the period July-September 2022 the German terminals of Eurokai have enlivened 1,82 million teu, with a bending of the -5.0% on the same period last year generated by decreases in volumes handled in the ports of Bremerhaven, and Wilhelmshaven, which were 1.14 respectively millions of teu (- 7.4%) and 170 thousand teu (- 6.8%), while traffic in the port of Hamburg has grown of +1.4% rising to 511 thousand teu.
The reduction of volumes handled in the Italian ports attested to 394mla teu (-9.9%). The decline is State caused by the decrease of -16,7% of the traffic in the port of La Spezia which fell to 272 thousand teu, while volumes in ports of Ravenna and Salerno have grown of +16.5% to +6.3% going up to 48 thousand and 73 thousand teu.
Among the other port terminals of the group, the supported activities in the port of Taner Med in place in the last eight quarters led to record in the period July-September of This year a traffic of 642 thousand teu, in increase of +24.4%. It is on the other hand, activity in the Cypriot port of Limassol has decreased, where 91 thousand teu (- 10.8%) were enlivened, both that in the Russian port of Ust-Luga, where traffic was 5 thousand TEU (-34.5%).
In the first nine months of 2022 the containerized trade overall enlivened by the terminals of the group was of 9,06 million teu, with a reduction of the -1,2% on the correspondent last year's period. In Germany the traffic was 5,57 million teu (- 6.8%), of which 3,47 million to Bremerhaven (- 9.5%), 1.58 million in Hamburg (- 4.6%) and 519 thousand teu to Wilhelrmshaven (+7.0%). In Italy, 1.28 million were handled of teu (- 4.6%), including 892 thousand in La Spezia (- 8.3%), 226 thousand in Salerno (-2.4%) and 158 thousand in Ravenna (+18.2%). These volumes are add the 1,91 million teu enlivened to Tanger Med (+25.4%), the 287 thousand teu enlivened to Limassol (- 6.9%) and the 14 thousand teu enlivened in Ust-Luga (-40.0%).