testata inforMARE
09 November 2022 - Year XXVI
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
15:11 GMT+1
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
INDUSTRY
Fiom Cgil denounces that in the industrial plan of Wärtsilä Italia there is no mention of the offices of Genoa, Naples and Taranto
Attitude strongly worrying - underlines the union - and disrespectful towards workers
Genova
November 9, 2022
While looming, waiting for a ministerial table convened from the new government, a possible resumption of activity production in the Julian plant in Bagnoli della Rosandra of Wärtsilä Italia, Fiom Cgil Genova denounced that if these days the management of Wärtsilä Italia has presented the business plans for the Italian and Corporation related to the Trieste plant, not even a word was spent on the offices of Genoa, Naples and Taranto. "This attitude - the union has emphasized - is strongly worrying and also disrespectful to all workers of the site. Often silence is worse than not saying."

Fiom Cgil recalled that the trade unions of category have requested a meeting with the company management to discuss the future of the Genoa base and investments that the Corporation will approve for the future of Wärtsilä and announced that, in the absence of certain answers on a industrial that must confirm the strategic nature of the site Genoese, the Fiom Cgil will organize forms of protest to protect of the Genoese base and 126 jobs.
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Ancora in deciso aumento i risultati finanziari di HMM, ma il trend positivo si attenua
Seul
Nel periodo luglio-settembre i carichi trasportati dalla flotta sono diminuiti del -9%
PORTI
Nel terzo trimestre il traffico dei container nei terminal portuali di Eurokai è diminuito del -1,8%
Amburgo
In Germania il traffico è calato del -5,0% e in Italia del -9,9% (La Spezia -16,7%; Ravenna +16,5%; Salerno +6,3%)
PORTI
Ulteriore indebolimento del trend di crescita del traffico nei porti di Genova e Savona-Vado
Genova
Nel periodo luglio-settembre scorso lo scalo del capoluogo ligure è tornato sotto i livelli pre-pandemia
CROCIERE
NCLH torna a registrare un margine operativo lordo trimestrale di segno positivo
Miami
Nel periodo luglio-settembre i ricavi del gruppo crocieristico sono cresciuti del +955,3%
INDUSTRIA
È deceduto Giuseppe Bono, alla guida di Fincantieri negli ultimi vent'anni
Roma
Ha retto l'azienda nei momenti di crisi di metà mandato e nella successiva fase di grande rilancio
PORTI
Nel terzo trimestre il traffico delle merci nel porto di Ravenna è diminuito del -3,8%
Ravenna
A settembre la flessione è stato del -6,5%
CANTIERI NAVALI
Positivo per ricavi e nuovi ordini il terzo trimestre di Fincantieri
Roma
Volume d'affari in aumento del +19,9% e valore delle commesse in rialzo del +209,5%
INDUSTRIA
La ST Engineering di Singapore vende le proprie attività navalmeccaniche negli USA
Singapore
Saranno acquisite dalla Bollinger Shipyards
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Nuovo record storico di traffico marittimo giornaliero nel canale di Suez
Ismailia
Oggi i transiti di 94 navi
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Nel terzo trimestre il traffico marittimo negli Stretti di Malacca e di Singapore è aumentato del +9,3%
Port Klang
Nei primi nove mesi del 2022 sono transitate 60.851 navi (+3,6%)
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Federagenti plaude all'istituzione del Comitato interministeriale per le politiche del mare
Roma
Santi: si è tecnicamente ottenuto quanto era insperabile
TRASPORTO INTERMODALE
Nel terzo trimestre il trasporto combinato europeo è cresciuto del +2,6%
Bruxelles
Le prospettive per i prossimi 12 mesi non sono confortanti, in particolare a causa del prezzo dell'energia
PORTI
Nuovi record finanziari e operativi per il terminalista ICTSI
Manila
Nel periodo luglio-settembre i volumi di carichi containerizzati movimentati dal gruppo sono aumentati del +10,6%
INDUSTRIA
Fiom Cgil denuncia che nel piano industriale di Wärtsilä Italia non si fa cenno alle sedi di Genova, Napoli e Taranto
Genova
Atteggiamento fortemente preoccupante - sottolinea il sindacato - e irrispettoso nei confronti dei lavoratori
PORTI
Zeno D'Agostino è stato eletto presidente dell'European Sea Ports Organisation
Bruxelles
È il secondo italiano alla guida dell'associazione dei porti europei
INDUSTRIA
Il generale Claudio Graziano ha assunto la carica di vice presidente della Federazione del Mare
Roma
È subentrato all'ambasciatore Vincenzo Petrone
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
PORTI
In forte attenuazione il trend di crescita del traffico delle merci nei porti dell'UE a 27
Kirchberg
Nei primi tre mesi del 2022 sono state movimentate 833,3 milioni di tonnellate di carichi (+1,2%)
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
Interporto di Nola, convegno su ZES e logistica
Nola
Si terrà il 3 novembre
LOGISTICA
Domani un workshop on-line sulle strategie di Italia e Piemonte per il trasporto su strada a zero emissioni
On-line
Si terrà sulla piattaforma Zoom
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
Maersk decides to liquidate Russian container shipping subsidiary
(Interfax)
Russian reduction on shipping 'manageable'
(Cyprus Mail)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSOPORTI
Relazione del presidente Daniele Rossi
Napoli, 30 settembre 2020
››› File
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile