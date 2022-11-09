Fiom Cgil denounces that in the industrial plan of Wärtsilä Italia there is no mention of the offices of Genoa, Naples and Taranto

While looming, waiting for a ministerial table convened from the new government, a possible resumption of activity production in the Julian plant in Bagnoli della Rosandra of Wärtsilä Italia, Fiom Cgil Genova denounced that if these days the management of Wärtsilä Italia has presented the business plans for the Italian and Corporation related to the Trieste plant, not even a word was spent on the offices of Genoa, Naples and Taranto. "This attitude - the union has emphasized - is strongly worrying and also disrespectful to all workers of the site. Often silence is worse than not saying."
Fiom Cgil recalled that the trade unions of category have requested a meeting with the company management to discuss the future of the Genoa base and investments that the Corporation will approve for the future of Wärtsilä and announced that, in the absence of certain answers on a industrial that must confirm the strategic nature of the site Genoese, the Fiom Cgil will organize forms of protest to protect of the Genoese base and 126 jobs.