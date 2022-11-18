testata inforMARE
In Naples "cartel" of entrepreneurs in the maritime sector to exercise control over concessions
Nine people arrested by the Coast Guard. Obligation to sign for six others
Napoli
November 18, 2022
Today soldiers of the Coast Guard of Naples, by delegation of the district attorney, executed an order of Application of the precautionary measure of house arrest to load of nine persons and precautionary measures disqualification from public office together with the obligation to Presentation to the judicial police against two persons as well as that of the only obligation to report to the police judicial for four people, issued by the GIP of the Court of Naples, at the request of the Public Prosecutor's Office of Naples - District Anti-Mafia Directorate, considered seriously suspected of the crimes of corruption, disturbed freedom of enchantments, disturbed freedom of the procedure for choosing the contractor, unlawful competition with threat or violence.

In particular, the investigations would have made it possible to outline the existence of stable and consolidated relationships (including of a corruption) between certain entrepreneurs in the maritime and public sector intra-member officers to the Transport Management Operating Unit maritime and maritime property of the Campania Region, agreements relating to various state concessions issued and/or extended by the office of the regional authority and aimed at altering or disturbing the procedures used for the choice of the dealer and, more in general, the management of relations between the granting public body and dealers; so much would have happened in exchange for money or other utilities intended for public officials from part of the entrepreneurs. This practice - explained the Guard Coastal - would in fact have allowed the concentration of maritime state concessions held by the same entrepreneurs, giving life to a real "cartel", which in Some cases acted in a mafia manner.
