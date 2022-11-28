Port of Gioia Tauro, ok of the Management Committee at the abatement of anchoring fees

This morning the Management Committee of the Port System Authority of the Southern Tyrrhenan and Ionian Seas approved the 2022 budget change and the related variation to the Triennale 2022-2024 Operating Plan. Among the changes brought to the discussion of the Committee is the removal of anchor fees in the port of Gioia Tauro for which a specific change in the financial document of the institution of one million euros was defined.
Other budget change was determined by the need to have economic cover for the realization of the polyfunctional cross-border inspection structure in the port of Gioia Tauro for a value of 2.3 million.
Voted unanimously, with the favourable opinion of the College of Auditors, the change in the 2022 budget provides for a revenue value of approximately 137 million euros and of expenditure of EUR 162 million, with a deficit of 25 million euro covered through the use of part of the administration surplus of 133 million euros.