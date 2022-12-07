Solinas calls on the government to prevent the new EU emissions rules from having a negative impact on connections with Sardinia

In fear that the rules on the decarbonisation of transport maritime and ecological transition being defined at the institutions of the European Union can have a negative impact on maritime transport tariffs for Sardinia, determining also a decrease in the number of connections, the president of the Sardinian regional authority, Christian Solinas, sent a letter to the Minister of the Environment and Energy Security, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, asking the government "to exercise the maximum political pressure in the Council of the European Union» Why this articulated set of 14 legislative proposals A number of amendments are under discussion which provide for measures of lesser impact on island territories.
'The high strategic value of maritime transport for the economic development of Sardinia - wrote President Solinas - it is an objective datum that can be found in the geographical condition of insularity, attested by the Authority of Port system of the Sea of Sardinia, whose data record a constant increase in the volume of passengers and goods in the main commercial ports'. Referring to the proposals legislation under discussion at European level, concerning Particularly the emissions trading scheme EU ETS and the imposition of EU ETS intensity requirements greenhouse gases on marine fuels (FuelEU Maritime), the President of the Region of Sardinia observed that "these measures are likely to lead to a substantial increase in transport costs, with obvious upstream and downstream repercussions of the same, putting investments and jobs at risk. This may have a possible negative impact on the right to territorial continuity to the detriment of citizens and of enterprises in the socio-economic fabric of island territories'.
To avoid such a negative scenario, Solinas asked the Government the maximum support at European level compared to two Amendments that - he explained - are able to mitigate the negative impacts on the Sardinian territory, in order to exempt temporarily from these measures (ETS and FuelEU Maritime) all islands (without a minimum resident population threshold) and links subject to public service obligations or conventions. Temporary exemption - he specified - which is the maximum derogation obtainable in a regulatory framework through which the EU intends pursue ambitious goals, in terms of neutrality climatic of the production chains concerned, placing them on a Plan of legal obligations.
"This position - continued the president of the Region - would be in line with both the provisions of the novellate Article 119 of the Constitution which introduced the principle of insularity in the fundamental charter of the State, both with the recent European Parliament resolution of 7 June 2022 on which the concrete implementation of the legislative measures of the "Ready for the 55" must go hand in hand with the promotion of the economic, social and territorial cohesion, as islands depend exclusively on sea and air transport.'
Solinas then expressed the hope "that the government Italian supports the above positions in approving measures which, Without the aforementioned corrective measures, they risk jeopardizing The already fragile territorial context is difficult island which, by territorial and demographic extension, represents a main Italian feature and therefore endowed with a strategic value for the country».