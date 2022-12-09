The precipitous decline in revenues of the Taiwanese Evergreen, Yang Ming and WHL is accentuated

Exhausted between July and August last the exceptional trend of Growth in turnover, changes in the following months Trends in revenues of shipping companies Taiwanese containerized Evergreen, Yang Ming and Wan Hai Lines are have begun to take a line of downward trend just as precipitous as it had been the ascending one.
The monthly turnover of Evergreen Marine Corporation, after the little accentuated increase of +5.5% recorded last September, in October it decreased by -13.4% and in November 2022, with revenue totaling $36.1 billion of Taiwan (1.2 billion US dollars), the decline on November 2021 is was -29.3%.
To the turnover of Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation of September, already down by -15.8%, was followed by following month a more significant contraction of -29.2% that was further marked in November 2022 when, with 19.6 billion Taiwan dollars, the reduction was by -43,1%.
Wan Hai Lines' monthly revenue declined of -13.6% already last August, a negative trend that is continued more clearly in September (-27.7%), in October (-38.8%) to arrive at a decrease of -43.3% in November 2022, month in which turnover was 13.0 billion Taiwanese dollars.
In the first eleven months of the latter the turnover of the three However, companies marks a significant growth compared to the corresponding period of 2021 having Evergreen totaled revenues pairs to 598,0 billion taiwanese dollars (+36.8%), Yang Ming to 359.6 billion (+20.1%) and WHL at 247.4 billion (+20.8%).
Wan Hai Lines has meanwhile launched a tender for the sale of Ten container ships destined for dismantling. It is about six vessels aged 29 and with a deadweight capacity of 23,800 tonnes, two ships aged 27 years and 17,700 tpl and two container holder of 25 years and 17,700 tpl. Tenders must provide for the dismantling of the ten ships in shipyards Alang ship dismantling chosen from ten factories selected by WHL.