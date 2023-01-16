Fire on board the GNV Superba ferry in the port of Palermo

Saturday evening on board the GNV Superba
ferry, mooring at the Santa Lucia pier of the port of Palermo, is A fire broke out that required the intervention of ten teams of firefighters. The flames broke out in one of the garages place at the bow and involved some of the vehicles present in on board, while the more than 180 passengers boarded were made get off the ship without consequences. With the flames extinguished, yesterday they were Cooling operations of the premises have been underway since the night interested in allowing access within the teams of firefighters.
The fire, the causes of which are still to be ascertained, is started just before the ship departed from the Palermo port of call direct to Naples.