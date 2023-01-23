Fedespedi, the federation of Italian shipping companies, has organized for next Thursday at 10.30 am in Milan, at Spazio Copernico Isola S32 in via Sassetti 32, a conference entitled "Logistics digitalisation and PNRR" with the goal of sharing with the associated companies and with all the Logistics operators The point of progress activities for "logistics digitalization" as part of the reforms and investments envisaged by the Plan National Recovery and Resilience. There are 175 million euros that the PNRR allocates directly to the benefit of the market and that they will be able to support operators in the process of adaptation to standards European interoperability and digital security.
Fedespedi recalled that it has given its own since 2020 contribution to the construction of the PNRR, with particular reference to the objective "Intermodality and integrated logistics", and monitors its implementation through active participation in the "Operators Table" started by RAM - Logistics, Infrastructure and Transport, in-house company of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, a place dedicated to dialogue with the associative representatives of the supply chain in order, from a side, to collect information on the needs and areas of technological investment of operators and, on the other hand, provide indications about the legal-regulatory context of reference national and European in the field of digitalisation, interoperability and cybersecurity.
The opening of the conference on Thursday is entrusted to the president of Fedespedi, Alessandro Pitto, and to the president of the Digital Innovation Advisory Body of the Federation, Paolo Calamandrei. This will be followed by speeches by Ivano Russo (sole administrator, RAM Logistics, Infrastructure and Transport) on PNRR and investment policy for a digital logistics", by Davide Maresca (lawyer, Studio Legal Maresca & Partners) "Legal framework of the digitization for access to ports and freight ports", by Luca Abatello (Chairman and CEO, Circle Group) "The e-FTI Regulation 1056/2020: constraints and opportunities for companies", by Manuel Scortegagna (president Road, Rail & Intermodal Advisory Body) "e-CMR: the experimentation of shipping companies. Limits and potential" and Abramo Vincenzi (CEO, Accudire) "e-CMR and Blockchain beyond experimentation: concrete cases and everyday life in 2023".