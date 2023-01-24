In Livorno a three-day Assoporti to deepen the aspects of urban transformation in the port city

From tomorrow to next Friday in Livorno will be held a event organized by the Association of Italian Ports (Assoporti) with the aim of deepening the aspects of urban transformation in the port city and to systematize knowledge of the experts of the Port System Authorities on the topics social and urban integration, also with a view to a optimal management of relations between ports and the city.
In particular, in the city of the Four Moors will meet two of the technical groups of Assoporti: that specialized on the theme of port-city relations and that of urban planners. The work will open tomorrow with a first meeting afternoon to be held at Palazzo Rosciano, in the district general of the Authority of Harbour System of the Tyrrhenian Sea Northern. The meetings will resume in the morning of the day next in the splendid setting of the Old Fortress. In day there will be a visit to the Port Center of Livorno; a Follow a panoramic tour in the Labronico airport. The three days It will conclude on Friday with further technical meetings.
"It is - it has emphasized manager responsible for the promotion and training of the AdSP of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea, Claudio Capuano - of an important initiative that strengthens what Assoporti is doing to support the interaction between the cities and ports. Port-territory integration proves to be a Complex process that goes beyond collaboration between institutions and which involves different actors and levels of competence Multiple. We are convinced that from this three days will emerge Interesting food for thought also for our system port'.