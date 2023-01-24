testata inforMARE
25 January 2023 - Year XXVII
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
11:17 GMT+1
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
PORTS
In Livorno a three-day Assoporti to deepen the aspects of urban transformation in the port city
Two of the technical groups of the association will meet: the one specialized on the theme of port-city relations and that of urban planners
Livorno
January 24, 2023
From tomorrow to next Friday in Livorno will be held a event organized by the Association of Italian Ports (Assoporti) with the aim of deepening the aspects of urban transformation in the port city and to systematize knowledge of the experts of the Port System Authorities on the topics social and urban integration, also with a view to a optimal management of relations between ports and the city.

In particular, in the city of the Four Moors will meet two of the technical groups of Assoporti: that specialized on the theme of port-city relations and that of urban planners. The work will open tomorrow with a first meeting afternoon to be held at Palazzo Rosciano, in the district general of the Authority of Harbour System of the Tyrrhenian Sea Northern. The meetings will resume in the morning of the day next in the splendid setting of the Old Fortress. In day there will be a visit to the Port Center of Livorno; a Follow a panoramic tour in the Labronico airport. The three days It will conclude on Friday with further technical meetings.

"It is - it has emphasized manager responsible for the promotion and training of the AdSP of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea, Claudio Capuano - of an important initiative that strengthens what Assoporti is doing to support the interaction between the cities and ports. Port-territory integration proves to be a Complex process that goes beyond collaboration between institutions and which involves different actors and levels of competence Multiple. We are convinced that from this three days will emerge Interesting food for thought also for our system port'.
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
In the port of La Spezia, the growth of the bulk has compensated for the decline in goods.
PORTI
In the port of La Spezia, the growth of the bulk has compensated for the decline in goods.
The Spezia
The 2022 consition of the port of Marina di Carrara was positive.
In Taranto, he confide in a relaunch of the container terminal on bases that do not appear very solid.
PORTI
In Taranto, he confide in a relaunch of the container terminal on bases that do not appear very solid.
Taranto
The unions satisfied with the commitments of the San Cataldo Container Terminal
SHIPYARDS
A LPD amphibious unit for Qatar has been launched.
Trieste
The ceremony at the shipyard in Palermo
Santi (Federagents) : Italy of ports and logistics can be done &agraves; now or never pi ù. Rhetoric or Vatican?
PORTI
Saints (Federagents) : Italy of ports and logistics will be done now or never again. Rhetoric or Vatican?
Rome
"In a few months, if not in a few weeks, it needs to define strategic infrastructure priorities," he said.
Logistical chains are noticing
LOGISTICA
Logistical chains are noticing
Dubai
The "Trade in Transition 2023" study commissioned by DP World illustrates the companies ' response to the health crisis and geopolitical tensions
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Grimaldi converts in order of option with China Merchants Heavy Industries Jiangsu for five new PCTC ships
ASSOCIATIONS
The association of Croatian shipowners Mare Nostrum has joined the ECSA
Brussels
Budisavljevic : becoming members of the ECSA strengthens our position in Brussels
PORTI
Italian ceramics companies assess the possibility of increasing imports of clay from Brazil
Rio Grande
Visit of a delegation to the port of Rio Grande
Associations and companies in the maritime sector urge EU institutions to make the FuelEU regulation Maritime pi ù effective
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Associations and companies in the maritime sector urge EU institutions to make the FuelEU Maritime Regulation more effective
Brussels
One of the demands is that the revenues from the penalties for non-compliance will be earmarked for decarbonisation of shipping
INDUSTRY
CIMC China expects a halving of profit as a result of weakening demand for containers
MEETINGS
Monday in Rapallo will be held in the first edition of "Shipping, Transport & Intermodal Forum"
Genoa
The current situation and prospects of the maritime and logistics sector will be analyzed.
PORTI
In Livorno a three days of Assoports to deepen the aspects of urban transformation in the port city
Livorno
Two of the association's technical groups will meet : the one specialized on the theme of port-city relations and that of urban planners.
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
Corsica Sardinia Ferries participates in Neoline's project to realize a ro-ro sailing ship
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Corsica Sardinia Ferries participates in Neoline's project to realize a ro-ro sailing ship
Go Ligure
Will be employed on a transatlantic route
MEETINGS
On Thursday in Milan a conference of Fedespedi on "The logistics digitalization and the PNRR"
Milan
Since 2020 the Federation has made its contribution to the construction of the Plan
INDUSTRY
RINA bought American Patrick Engineering
Genoa
It is an active engineering consulting firm primarily in the fields of infrastructure, transport and renewable energy
PORTI
Last year the traffic in goods in the port of Ancona decreased by -2.3%
Ancona
Resumption of passengers
ACCIDENTS
The ship inclinatasi in the port of Genoa has been subject to administrative detention.
Genoa
Ascertained over 20 deficiencies of which some particularly severe
OFFSHORE
Saipem awarded two offshore contracts for an amount of 900 million
Milan
Activities in the South Atlantic and the Sea of Norway
INSURANCE
Changed Risso buys German Trident Special Risks
Genoa
In 2022, the Genovese company reached a premium volume of 440 million and net income of 57 million.
PORTI
Agreement Assoports-HN Social Care to foster the accessibility of fragile people in port scopes
Rome
Made a dedicated portal
Tender for the management of the intermodal terminal of La Llagosta in Barcelona
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Tender for the management of the intermodal terminal of La Llagosta in Barcelona
Madrid
It is expected to become operational in the second quarter of 2025
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri will build an SOV unit for wind parks in the USA
Trieste
It will be carried out at the American plant in Bay Shipbuilding
NAUTICA
I.L. Investments (Schenone family) enters the nautical sector
Genoa
Acquired the Genovese San Giorgio Yachting & Shipping Services
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Erik Thun orders eight ships at shipyard Ferus Smit
Lidköping
Currently the fleet of the Swedish company consists of 35 vessels
Slip of a ship in the port of Genoa
PORTI
Slip of a ship in the port of Genoa
Genoa
The incident occurred during the boarding operations
PORTI
Significant drop in traffic in the port terminals of Russia's Global Ports
St. Petersburg
Last year the containers stood at nearly 1.1 million teu (-33.7%)
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
MEETINGS
PORTI
In Livorno a three days of Assoports to deepen the aspects of urban transformation in the port city
Livorno
You will meet two technical groups ...
MEETINGS
On Thursday in Milan a conference of Fedespedi on "The logistics digitalization and the PNRR"
Milan
Since 2020 the Federation has made its contribution to the construction of the Plan
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
3rd oil tanker body found, 5 workers still missing
(Bangkok Post)
TAS Offshore in talks to build 27 tugboats
(The Star Online)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSOPORTI
Relazione del presidente Daniele Rossi
Napoli, 30 settembre 2020
››› File
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile