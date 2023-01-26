Inaugurated in Arenzano the new School of Higher Education for Ship's Doctors

This morning at the headquarters of the Foundation in Arenzano (Genoa) Italian Academy of Merchant Marine was held on opening ceremony of the new School of Higher Education for Doctors on board, a training project that has been supported in the first instance by Assarmatori, the Ministry of Health and the same Academy of the Merchant Navy, and immediately found solid partners in the University of Genoa, in the Order of Malta, in the International Radio Medical Centre (CIRM) and in the Office of Maritime, Air and Border Health (USMAF). The inauguration of the new School, dedicated to the memory by Teresa Cavallero, a young anesthesiologist from Genoa who died prematurely, it also saw the participation of the Minister of Salute, Orazio Schillaci, to sponsor the start of a path crucial training for the Italian maritime sector.
«The inauguration of the High School of Training for Doctors of Bordo - observed the president of Assarmatori Stefano Messina - it is an extremely important moment not only for us, but I am also convinced of the Italian armament as a whole. Are In fact, the difficulties that the companies of navigation carrying out passenger services have encountered, in the very recent past, to recruit these figures. Difficulties due exclusively to the shortage of doctors, qualified doctors, substitutes and Doctors in general willing to embark without a booklet navigation, compared to the real needs. Fact attesting the inefficiency of the current regulatory framework and of a rules that, as designed, can no longer guarantee the effective organization of the service and consequently perform to the purposes for which it was finally established of the '800. For this reason, a replacement was necessary generational. And with this in mind we have designed and created the Alta Training School for Ship's Doctors that starts today. For how important - specified the president of the association Owner's - This is a "kick-off". We in fact, the first edition, which will be followed by others in the next months and years. A way of giving a concrete, joint and coordinated with a real and urgent need, such as that to ensure the health and safety of those who sail, whether they are passengers or crew members'.
Stressing that "today's ceremony marks a moment important for the armament and for the Italian flag", the President of the Italian Naval Academy Foundation Mercantile, Eugenio Massolo, noted that, "in addition to what already wisely said by President Messina, the start of this School of Higher Education is also an indication of how much positive can be created in terms of training of excellence thanks to strategic partnerships. A road on which the Academy of the Merchant Navy has invested a lot, and that today sees only a First step for joint actions also in the future».
Explaining what the task of the new institute will be, Susy De Martini, scientific coordinator of the Alta Scuola, has highlighted that the School will train "excellent doctors of board that will know how to take care of the several tens of millions of passengers who use sea transport each year in Italy and crew members who need the best assistance possible'.