The logistics group French STEF closed 2022 with a record annual turnover

The logistics group French STEF closed 2022 with a Record annual revenue of 4.26 billion euros, an increase of +21.6% on the previous year when the previous historical peak. In particular, the new turnover record of the company, which specializes in transportation and In temperature-controlled agri-food logistics, it is was achieved thanks to the new records of the turnover generated both from transport and logistics activities in France, which have totaled 2,36 billion euros (+13.8%), both from the same activities carried out abroad, whose turnover is piled to 1,33 billion euros (+16.1%). The turnover produced by the maritime division of the group which is formed by La Méridionale, a shipping company that transports rolling stock and passengers between Corsica and France continental, with revenues that in 2022 amounted to 104.5 million euros (+16.1%). In the period between the first of January last and On December 31, 2029 the shipping company will carry out, under public service contracts to ensure territorial continuity between Corsica and France mainland, maritime connections Marseille-Ajaccio and Marseille-Porto Vecchio.
STEF has announced that in 2022 its activity carried out in Italy, the country where the company operates through the STEF branch Italy employing 973 people (as of 30 June) on A total of more than 21,000 was "particularly affected by the decline in food consumption'. Relatively to Italy, the French group pointed out that 'the completion of the acquisition of the SVAT group in December 2022 strengthens STEF's position in the frozen products market'. After buying 49% of the group's capital at the end of 2021 Italian SVAT, in fact, at the end of last year STEF has acquired the remaining share of the company which has about 250 employees and in 2021 recorded a turnover of about 69 million of euros.
The new annual turnover record was achieved in the 2022 from STEF thanks to new quarterly turnover records marked consecutively from the third quarter of 2021 and culminated in the fourth quarter of 2022 with record revenue for the period pairs to L,14 billion euros, with a rise of +19.7% on the last quarter of the previous year, of which 626.4 million generated by the STEF France division (+11.0%), € 343.9 million by STEF International division (+32.4%) and 26.2 million from the division maritime (+11.5%).