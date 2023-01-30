Negative balance for -25.6 billion of Italian foreign trade with non-EU countries in 2022
An energy deficit of -112.01 billion weighs on the figure
Roma
January 30, 2023
In 2022 the balance of Italy's foreign trade with countries non-EU is negative and pairs to -25.56 billion euros compared to to a surplus of +47.87 billion in 2021. On last year's figure weighs the energy deficit of -112.01 billion, while net of purchases of energy products the balance of 2022 would have totalled a positive value of 86.44 billion euros. Istat has announced that last year consumer goods and capital goods recorded positive balances of 44.93 respectively billion and 53.28 billion euros, while intermediate goods have marked a negative balance of -11.77 billion euros.
