The Romanian port of Constanta has handled record annual traffic
The container has been pairs to 772.046 teu (+22.2%)
Costanza
January 30, 2023
In 2022 the Romanian harbour system of Constanta has enlivened a record traffic of 75.6 million tons of goods, with a increase of +12% on the year precedence, of which 60,1 million tons of maritime traffic (+16%) and 15,4 million tons of river traffic (-2%). Also last year the traffic of cereals was the largest volume of loads handled having been equal to 31.7% of the total, followed by crude oil traffic (12.6%), miscellaneous goods (10.4%), refined petroleum products (9.6), minerals and scrap ferrous (9.3%).
Container traffic alone amounted to 7.9 million of tons (+28.2%) for a handling of the containers that is turned out pairs to 772.046 teu (+22.2%).
The Port Authority of Constance has announced that since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war the only traffic with Ukraine was more than 11.8 million tons, of which 6.4 million tonnes of sea traffic and 5.4 million tonnes of volumes transported by river.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher