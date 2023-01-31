The port of Palermo sets its own new historical record of goods traffic
The share of passengers lost due to the pandemic has been fully recovered
Palermo
January 31, 2023
In 2022 the port of Palermo has established again a new annual record of goods traffic and has entirely recovered the share of passenger traffic lost due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, overtaking in the cruise segment even pre-health crisis levels. Last year the Sicilian port of call has enlivened a total of 7,30 million tons of cargos, with a progression of +6.0% on 2021 when the previous historical record was set, with a growth of +6.0% on 2020 when the activity was particularly affected by the pandemic and with a rise of +33.5% on 2019 when the health emergency had not yet begun.
In 2022 the new historical peak was generated by the Record of goods on landing which totalled 5.12 million tons, with increments respectively of +11.7%, +23.3% and +43.6% on 2021, 2020 and 2019. On the other hand, goods at boarding are decreasing attested to 2,60 million tons (respective - 14.6%, +16.9% and +17.3%).
Total traffic in the miscellaneous goods sector was of 6,97 million tons (- 4.3%, +3.0% and +30.3%), of which 6.83 million tons of rolling stock (- 4.5%, +3.3% and +32.1%) and 142 thousand tons of goods in container (+5.7%, -9.1% and -19.7%). In Significant increase in liquid bulk with 385 thousand tons of refined petroleum products (+54.8%, +52.9% and -9.8%) solid bulk that amounted to 374 thousand tons (+265.0%, +36.1% and +2,437.6%).
In the passenger sector, maritime services traffic of line has been of 1,43 million passengers (+21.4%, +63.8% and -1.8%), of which 1,31 million people transported from ferries (+22.6%, +67.8% and -2.2%). In the cruise segment the data has been of 554 thousand passengers (+431.7%, +636.7% and +10.6%), of which 102 thousand as home ports (+599.5%, +1,021.1% and +23.1%) and 452 thousand in transit (+404.4%, +584.0% and +8.1%).
Among other ports managed by the System Authority Port of the Sea of Western Sicily, in 2022 the traffic of the goods in the port of Termini Imerese was of 1,37 million tons, with a progression of +1.1% on the year precedence, of which 1,10 million tons of rotabili (+3.2%) and 267 thousand tons of dry bulk (- 6.9%). Ferry passengers were 71 thousand (+34.2%). The port of Trapani has enlivened altogether 584 thousand tons of cargos (- 4.6%), of which 330 thousand tons of goods various (- 39.4%), 222 thousand tons of solid bulk (+226.4%) and 32 thousand tons of liquid bulk, traffic that in 2021 was absent. Ferry passengers are states 49 thousand (- 10.2%) and crocieristi 7 thousand (+216.2%). Last year the port of Porto Empedocle has enlivened 665 thousand tons of goods (+19.9%), including 575 thousand tons of solid bulk (+27.7%) and 90 thousand tons of goods various (- 13.5%). Passengers of the ferries have been 77 thousand (+42.3%) and those of the cruises over 2 thousand (+353.0%).
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher